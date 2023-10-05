Next BBAC Meeting Set for October 11 on Zoom

The next Back Bay Architectural Commission meeting is scheduled for October 11, at 5 p.m. The meeting will only be held virtually and not in person. You can participate in the meeting by going to:

I. DESIGN REVIEW PUBLIC HEARING – 5:00pm

24.0069 BB: 149 Newbury Street: (Continued from 8/9/2023) Applicant: Whitney Robinette

Proposed Work: At rear elevation screen unapproved air compressors at ground level.

24.0059 BB: Boston City Street Lights: (Continued from 9/13/2023) Applicant: Ricardo Sousa

Proposed Work: Install city street light with DAS node at east side of Hereford Street beside 362 Marlborough Street (between Marlborough Street and Public Alley 428).

24.0064 BB: 232 Clarendon Street: (Continued from 9/13/2023) Applicant: Douglas Bray, 232 Clarendon LLC

Proposed Work: At roof install deck and access hatch, and address unapproved rooftop vents.

24.0318 BB: 288 Commonwealth Avenue: Applicant: Douglass Godshall

Proposed Work: At rear elevation construct a one-story addition and convert first story window into a door; and at roof replace doors and windows at existing penthouse.

24.0085 BB: 124 Beacon Street: Applicant: Jahan Mohebali

Proposed Work: At rear elevation redesign upper level (between floors 9 and 10) roof and rear wall.

24.0233 BB: 131 Commonwealth Avenue: Applicant: Ryan Nevidomsky

Proposed Work: At rear elevation remove existing concrete and asphalt paving, slot drain and fencing, regrade for positive pitch away from building, provide new trench drain and new brick paving with granite curbing, install a new brick low wall where fence is removed abutting neighbor’s parking, and at third floor lower existing deck, lower door sill and replace door and install new decking and railing; and at roof relocate heat pump location and install screening enclosure to match existing headhouse, install new windows and flat skylight at headhouse, install new walkable skylight at existing location, and install outdoor grill area, gas fireplace and surround, and new IPE wood decking.

24.0218 BB: 384 Marlborough Street: Applicant: Eileen Rosa

Proposed Work: At rear elevation re-landscape garden, redesign lower level windows and doors and install HVAC unit; and at roof install deck, access hatch, skylight and HVAC unit.

II. ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW/APPROVAL:

In order to expedite the review process, the commission has delegated the approval of certain work items, such as those involving ordinary maintenance and repair, restoration or replacement, or which otherwise have a minimal impact on a building’s appearance, to commission staff pending ratification at its monthly public hearing. Having been identified as meeting these eligibility criteria and all applicable guidelines, the following applications will be approved at this hearing:

• Applicants whose projects are listed under this heading need not appear at the hearing. Following the hearing, you will be issued a Determination Sheet to present at the Inspectional Services Department (1010 Massachusetts Avenue) as proof of project approval when applying for permits. ISD personnel will send an electronic copy of your building-permit application to the commission staff for review. (To avoid potential confusion, the text of your building-permit application should be consistent with the project description given below.) Commission staff will accordingly authorize the execution of the work, attaching any applicable provisos, reflecting the relevant guidelines and precedents.

• Please note that following issuance of the determination sheet no further correspondence will be issued for the applications listed below. The electronic building-permit application as annotated by commission staff will constitute your certificate of appropriateness; this will be valid for one year from the date of the hearing. The applicant is required to notify the commission of any project changes; failure to do so may affect the status of the approval.

If you have any questions not addressed by the above information, please contact staff at 617.635.1935 or [email protected]. Thank you.

24.0338 BB: 148 Beacon Street: At front façade replace copper roofing at bay in-kind.

24.0289 BB: 172 Beacon Street: At side elevation re-point masonry.

24.0305 BB: 179 Beacon Street: At roof replace existing roof deck with deck that is consistent with the district’s guidelines.

24.0269 BB: 255 Beacon Street: At front façade replace five, fifth-story six-over-six wood windows in-kind.

24.0313 BB: 259 Beacon Street: At side elevation replace seventh-story non-historic windows in-kind.

24.0277 BB: 280 Beacon Street: At interior courtyard re-point masonry.

24.0302 BB: 478 Beacon Street: At rear elevation replace three non-historic wood windows in-kind.

24.0310 BB: 109 Commonwealth Avenue: At roof re-point chimney and replace flashing in-kind.

24.0333 BB: 343 Commonwealth Avenue: At front façade repair entry steps.

24.0315 BB: 393 Commonwealth Avenue: At roof relocate existing vent.

24.0285 BB: 271 Dartmouth Street: Replace three interior facing non-historic windows in-kind.

24.0331 BB: 14 Hereford Street: At rear elevation repaint windows, replace rubber membrane roof in-kind, and repair gutter.

24.0304 BB: 130 Marlborough Street: At rear elevation replace two lower level one- over-one non-historic wood windows in-kind.

24.0235 BB: 184 Marlborough Street: At front façade replace lighting at entrance and install fire strobe.

24.0320 BB: 290 Marlborough Street: At front garden remove existing Dogwood tree and replace in-kind.

24.0324 BB: 441 Marlborough Street: Replace copper gutter, downspout and deteriorated roof slate in-kind.

24.0275 BB: 33 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign.

24.0282 BB: 35 Newbury Street: At front façade replace wall sign.

24.0270 BB: 132 Newbury Street: At front façade replace window signage.

24.0262 BB: 136 Newbury Street: At front façade install wall and window signage.

24.0316 BB: 167 Newbury Street: At front façade replace existing copper awning in- kind.

24.0297 BB: 139 Newbury Street: At front façade replace existing wall sign and window signage.

24.0301 BB: 339 Newbury Street: At front façade replace existing copper awning in- kind.

III RATIFICATION OF 9/13/2023 PUBLIC HEARING MINUTES

IV STAFF UPDATES

V PROJECTED ADJOURNMENT: 7:30PM

DATE POSTED: 9/29/2023