Boston Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Special to the Sun

This week, the Council together with Tu Hispanidad, hosted the 29th annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Iannella Chamber, decorated by Devila Decorations, was filled with music by DJ Amador and performances by Venelatin Dance.

This year, the Councilors acknowledged Hispanic leaders in Boston for their hard work, leadership and commitment to their communities. Recipients were awarded the Pilares de la Hispanidad 2023 Award, and presented with a resolution for outstanding service to the hispanic community and the City of Boston.

The Hispanic Heritage observation in the United States began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988.

The Hispanic Heritage theme for this year is “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One.” Tu Hispanidad “Tribus Unidas” celebrates with pride and joy the outstanding contributions made by the Hispanic natives and immigrants and all those with ancestral lineage to Spain, Mexico, Africa, the Caribbean, Central and South America.

For the first time, the Tu Hispanidad Flag was raised over City Hall Plaza and the Council proclaimed October 11, 2023 as Hispanidad Flag Day in the City of Boston.

Award Recipients:

• Lina Marcela Bustamante (Councilor Flaherty)

• Brian Chavez (Councilor Baker)

• Doug Chavez (Councilor Mejia)

• Alex Garcia (Councilor Arroyo)

• Joselina Leon (Councilor Murphy)

• Franklin Marval (Councilor Worrell)

• Councilor Julia Mejia (Councilor Fernandes Anderson)

• Carol Miranda (Councilor Lara)

• Claudia Osrio (Councilor Flynn)

• Sgardy Peña (Councilor Durkan)

• Breadon: Gloria Rivera (Councilor Breadon)

• Noemy Rodriguez (Councilor Coletta)

• Jose Valenzuela (Councilor Louijeune)