BYSO Kick Off Opening Our Doors Festival

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras (BYSO) is in the process of renovating and moving into its new Youth Center for Music at 235 Huntington Ave. and on Monday, Oct. 9, the front of the building served as the location for the kickoff to the Fenway Alliance’s 22nd annual Opening Our Doors Festival.
The event featured remarks from BYSO Executive Director Catherine Weiskel, Fenway Alliance Co-Executive Directors Kelly Brilliant and Genevieve Day, State Sen. William Brownsberger, State Rep. Jay
Livingstone, a performance by the BYSO Brass Choir, Boston Children’s Chorus, Eon Dance Troupe and the Hot Tamale Brass Band who led a children’s parade around the reflecting pool in Christian Science Plaza.