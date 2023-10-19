News

BYSO Kick Off Opening Our Doors Festival

Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras (BYSO) is in the process of renovating and moving into its new Youth Center for Music at 235 Huntington Ave. and on Monday, Oct. 9, the front of the building served as the location for the kickoff to the Fenway Alliance’s 22nd annual Opening Our Doors Festival.

The event featured remarks from BYSO Executive Director Catherine Weiskel, Fenway Alliance Co-Executive Directors Kelly Brilliant and Genevieve Day, State Sen. William Brownsberger, State Rep. Jay
Livingstone, a performance by the BYSO Brass Choir, Boston Children’s Chorus, Eon Dance Troupe and the Hot Tamale Brass Band who led a children’s parade around the reflecting pool in Christian Science Plaza.

BYSO Executive Director Catherine Weiskel speaks to the crowd at the Opening Our Doors Festival kickoff ceremony prior to a performance from BYSO’s Brass Choir. The ceremony took place in front of the soon to-be-opened Youth Center for Music on Huntington Avenue.
BYSO Executive Director Catherine Weiskel (center) with Youth Center for Music Ambassadors Regiana Toussaint, a BYSO trumpet player from Hyde Park (left) and Christian Haymon (right), a trombone player from Dedham who attends the O’Bryant School in Boston).

