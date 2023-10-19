News in Brief

Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES in October

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Oct. 19, and 26 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

Storytime with Library Margaret welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up). This program, which is presented in partnership with USES, is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other. This month’s themes include tales of fall, nature, leaf art and more.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

WLP’s Spaghetti Dinner Set for Friday, Oct. 20

Women’s Lunch Place (WLP) will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Fairmont Copley Hotel at 138 St. James Ave., with cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

​The keynote speaker will be Dr. Jim O’Connell, president of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program. Lisa Hughes, a news anchor for WBZ-TV News, will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/spaghetti-dinner to purchase tickets and for sponsorship opportunities.

South End Historical Society House Tour Returns in Person Saturday, Oct. 21

After three years of virtual house tours amid the pandemic, the South End Historical Society (SEHS) will return as in-person event with their 55th annual South End House Tour on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

​The tour features an inside look at restored and renovated homes in the largest Victorian rowhouse district in the U.S., and will include several special and distinct homes in the historic neighborhood.

​Participants are given a guidebook that includes descriptions of the private homes and a map so that they can design a tour at their own pace or follow the suggested route.

​In addition to single-family homes, this year’s tour will also feature the South End Burying Ground as one of the stops along the way. The grounds will be open for the duration of the tour, while a talk about the Burying Ground will be offered at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $30 in advance and available at www.southendhistoricalsociety.org/housetour. Tickets will also be available on the day of the Tour for $35 each at Sprogis & Neale Real Estate, 679 Tremont St.

For more information, contact Jason Amos at [email protected] or 617-536-4445.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest Coming Oct. 21 to Peters Park

Howl-O-Ween – a Halloween dog costume contest – will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Peters Park in the South End. (Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 22).

​Registration for the event, which will include vendors; puppies; and kids face-painting and balloon animals sponsored by the Bell Petrini Group, begins at 9 a/m., followed by the Family category (kids, dogs, parents) and costume parade at 10 a.m.; the Small Dogs category at 10:45 a.m.; the Big Dogs category at 11:30 a.m.; and the Group costume category (owner/dog-themed) at 12:15 p.m.

​PUPkin spice lattes will be for sale at the event as well, with all proceeds going to Gals Best Pal.

Virtual Meeting on Bowker Overpass Bridge Replacement

MassDOT (the Massachusetts Department of Transportation) will hold a virtual meeting on the Bowker Overpass Bridge superstructure replacement and new bridge construction on

Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

​The proposed project consists of replacing and widening the bridge superstructure of the existing Bowker Overpass bridge that spans over I-90, MBTA’s Worcester Commuter Rail Line, and Ipswich Street and reconfiguring the ramps to and from Commonwealth Avenue. The project includes bridge widening to the west and the elimination of the existing down ramp structure that spans the Muddy River to Commonwealth Avenue. The proposed project will provide bridge and roadway safety improvements, increase vertical clearance, improve seismic resiliency, and enhance the public realm with improved multi-use pathway connections to the adjacent Charlesgate and Back Bay Fens parklands. MassDOT will use staged construction to maintain traffic and to accommodate utilities during construction.

A secure right-of-way is necessary for this project. Acquisitions in fee and permanent or temporary easements may be required. MassDOT is responsible for acquiring all needed rights in private or public lands. MassDOT’s policy concerning land acquisitions will be presented at the hearing.

Register for the online meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7u03f9quSge6V1cXWwxOrw#/registration.

Rep. Livingstone’s Virtual Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold virtual office hours via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m.; email Cassidy.Tr[email protected] to receive the link for virtual office hours.

Author Talk With Sara DiVello Set for Oct. 26 at Copley BPL

An author talk with Sara DiVello, who will be discussing her latest thriller “Broadway Butterfly,” on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Commonwealth Salon at the Central Library at Copley Square at 700 Boylston St. The talk begins at 6 p.m., followed by an an author signing at approximately 7 p.m., facilitated by Trident Booksellers and Café.

True crime novelist, founder of Mystery and Thriller Mavens,

and a lifelong fan of all things murder and mayhem, Sara DiVello will spill the tea on the crime of the century in conversation with New York Times Best Selling Author Laura Zigman as they discuss Sara DiVello’s 2023 thriller, “Broadway Butterfly.” The authors will also discuss creativity, process, and the wild, winding path to publication. Following the conversation, there will be time for audience Q&A.

This event is accessible to people with disabilities. To request a disability accommodation and/or language services, contact:​Christina Jones at [email protected], by Thursday, Oct. 12. Please allow at least two weeks to arrange for accommodations.

​Registration is required at bit.ly/saradivello.