News Briefs

Second Virtual Meeting on Gronk Playground Design Set for Nov. 2

The Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold its second public meeting on the design of Gronk Playground proposed for the Esplanade virtually on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

​At this time, DCR will present the updated design for the Gronk Playground that is proposed for the former Charlesbank Playground area on the Charles River Greenway near the MA State Police Department, at the intersection of Storrow Drive and Monsignor O’Brien Highway. The goal is to create a new playground with a fitness theme that will include exciting new playground features with extensively incorporated universal access.

​Visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwuduqqpzIuH9BW21D2ow_JIAV2NIFUaKOB#/registration to register for the meeting.

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, and 30; and Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Free Dance Movement Class Scheduled for Nov. 2

The South End Branch Library presents ‘Class Movement with Urbanity Dance’- a free dance movement class for all dance levels for ages 18 and up – on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 3 p.m. at 725 Harrison Ave., Suite 100.

For more information and registration, contact Christina Jones

[email protected].

Fenway Open Studios Set for Nov. 4 and 5

Fenway artists will be opening their studios on Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, at Fenway Open Studios at 30 Ipswich St.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold November events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Nov. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Nov. 5, 12, and 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

​Also, SoWa Artists Guild will open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Harvest Festival & Auction in Support of Both WLP and NABB Set for Nov. 9

Women’s Lunch Place and the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay will hold the Harvest Festival & Auction on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Women’s Lunch Place dining room at 67 Newbury St.

Enjoy a delicious harvest of culinary selections, wine, and craft beers, and get some early holiday shopping done during the event’s Silent Auction, which will feature sports tickets, restaurant gift cards, and more. The event will benefit both WLP and NABB.

​A highlight of the evening will be a boutique where shelter guests will sell items they have made during the many classes that WLP offers. Handmade jewelry, knit wear, decoupage shells and more will be displayed for purchase. The artist will receive all of the proceeds.

Single ticket prices for Harvest Festival are $125, and sponsorships are also available.

​Visit https://womenslunchplace.org/nabb for more information.

Fenway CDC Organizing Committee Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 9 at Fenway Community Center

The Fenway CDC’s Organizing Committee Meeting takes place on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Jersey St.

Come share your voice and participate in making positive changes in the neighborhood. No experience or knowledge is necessary! Come and explore housing policies and to learn how to effectively organize and create meaningful impact.

For more information, contact Leo at [email protected].

New Book Club Set to Meet Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 at FoMu

The Scoop: Book Club -the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s new book club – will meet on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at FoMu Ice Cream at 655 Tremont St. (Purchases are encouraged but not required.)

November’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and December’s book will be “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King. Pick up a copy of November’s book every Thursday in October at United South End Settlements or for December’s book, every Thursday morning in November at USES, or send an email to schedule a pickup appointment. The eBook is also available on Hoopla Digital (with no waitlist).

To register, email [email protected].

Free Market Set for Nov. 14 at Fenway Community Center

A Free Market, co-organized by Fenway CDC and Fenway Community Center, is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Boylston St.

Looking to start some early holiday shopping? Come swing by the Free Market. Bring your unwanted items to help your neighbors, and yourself. Please no bedding or soiled textiles. Contact Sage Carbone at [email protected] with any questions.

Virtual Community Meeting on Proposed Back Bay Fens Pathways Design Improvements Set for Nov. 15

The City of Boston will hold a virtual community meeting on proposed design improvements to the Back Bay Fens Pathways on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. (Join the meeting then at bit.ly/bbf-pathways.)

​Visit the project page at Project page: Boston.gov/Fens-Pathways for more information.