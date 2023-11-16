Chester Square Neighbors Plans Upcoming Events

Chester Square Neighbors will sponsor a neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 18, beginning at 10 p.m.

​Neighbors and friends will meet ahead of the cleanup at 9 a.m. in Chester Square to prepare planting beds for winter, and to clean up the shared neighborhood space. Sara Mitchell, vice president of CSN, will be organizing the event, and leaf and trash bags, along with tools from the city, will be made available to volunteers. (Volunteers will also be treated to free pizza.)

​Also, the Mass. Ave. Coalition, which comprises CSN, along with three other neighborhood associations — the Claremont Neighborhood Association, the St. Botolph Neighborhood Association, and the Worcester Square Neighborhood Association — invites all neighbors to help prepare wreaths to “celebrate the Avenue.”

​Juan Perez, neighborhood artist-in-residence will host the Mass Ave Coalition Wreath Preparation and Celebration on Friday, Dec 1, at 6 p.m. at 607 Columbus Ave. Lights and bows will be provided to volunteers to dress wreaths for 84 light posts on Massachusetts Avenue. Bring your sweet tooth and your favorite cookies to share and swap cookies. CSN extends its thanks to Northeastern University for sponsoring the wreath program, as well as to Bob Barney for organizing the program, along with the many volunteers who help get it done.

​The next day, Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. the coalition and volunteers will begin hanging wreaths on Mass Ave light posts.

​Outdoor teams are needed to assist in the effort, and interested parties can contact Barney via email at [email protected]. Three or four ladder crews will be needed to hang the wreaths will be needed, along with crews comprising one ladder climber and two assistants to carry wreaths to each light pole. In all, 12 volunteers would be needed for four teams.

The coalition also now has one ladder and is looking to add two or three more. (Contact Barney via email if you can help.)

​Besides Barney, Carol Blair of CSN, Joan Carragher of the St. Botolph Neighborhood Association, and Desi Murphy of the Worcester Square Neighborhood Association hope all will enjoy the lighted wreaths up and down Massachusetts Avenue around Chester Square