News in Brief

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 16, and 30; and Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Coffee Hours for City’s Back Bay-Fenway Neighborhood Liaison

Maggie Van Scoy, the city’s neighborhood liaison for the Fenway, will hold Coffee Hours on Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Fenway Community Center.

SoWa Artists Guild’s November Events Continue

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its Sunday on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

​Also, SoWa Artists Guild will open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

South End Winter Pop-Up Event Set for Dec. 5 at South End Library Park

A South End Winter Pop-up Event takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South End Library Park at 685 Tremont St. Before the year wraps up, visit this library card and free book-giveaway event.

​Visit [email protected] for more information.

Book Club Set to Meet Dec. 12 at FoMu

The Scoop: Book Club -the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s new book club – will meet on Dec. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at FoMu Ice Cream at 655 Tremont St. (Purchases are encouraged but not required.)

November’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and December’s book will be “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King. Pick up a copy of November’s book every Thursday in October at United South End Settlements or for December’s book, every Thursday morning in November at USES, or send an email to schedule a pickup appointment. The eBook is also available on Hoopla Digital (with no waitlist).

To register, email [email protected].

BPL Seeking Feedback on South End Branch Design

The Boston Public Library needs your input on the South End Branch Library design process.

​What would you like to see in a new building? Provide your branch improvement feedback by visiting bpl.org/south-end-project/ or email the Boston Public Library’s Director of Neighborhood Services Priscilla Foley at [email protected].​

Young Friends Winter Party Set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 Park St.

The Young Friends of the Public Garden will hold its Young Friends Winter Party on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.at 8 Park St., fifth floor.

​Enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres overlooking the holiday lights in the #threeparks. Gather with friends, meet new ones, and spread festive cheer at this annual celebration benefiting our continued care and maintenance of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

​It’s holiday time, so come dressed to dazzle; no sneakers, jeans, or athletic attire will be permitted inside the venue.

​Ticket cost $95 each and include two drink tickets and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets include four drink tickets, passed hors d’oeuvres, and two raffle tickets.

​Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2023/11/07/winter-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.