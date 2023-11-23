FOPG and Mayor Wu To Flip the Switch Comm Ave Mall Holiday Lights on Thursday, Nov. 30

Special to the Sun

As holiday lights go on across the city next week, the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will have a special glow.

The Friends of the Public Garden is working with the community once again to produce Holiday Lights on the Mall. When Mayor Michelle Wu and Friends President Liz Vizza join with the Boston Parks Department to flip the switch on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., the lights will stretch from Arlington Street to Kenmore Square.

Vizza shared, “This is our second year as stewards of this magical tradition, and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring the lights the entire length of this historic park and to our Back Bay and Kenmore neighbors.”

The Nov. 30 celebration will immediately follow the lighting of the Boston Common holiday tree and will take place on the Arlington-Berkeley Street block of the Mall. Cocoa and cookies will be provided by The Newbury Boston, and all are welcome.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy and the Charlesgate Alliance will once again bring their signature green lights to the Charlesgate Park block of the Mall.