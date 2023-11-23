News In Brief

Winter Clothing Drive Underway in the Fenway

The Boston Public Health Commission, in partnership with the Fenway Community Center, is holding a Winter Clothing drive.

​The drop-off location is the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Boylston St. (enter off Jersey Street), and drop-off times includes on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.; on Thursdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 from noon to 7 p.m.; and on Saturdays, including Nov. 18 and from Dec. 2-16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

​Please bring your new or clean, gently worn clothing and shoes, and new warn winter clothing is particularly appreciated. New undergarments and socks will also be accepted.

​For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.fenwaycommunitycenter.org.

SoWa Artists Guild’s November Events Continue

SoWa Artists Guild will open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Also, SoWa Artists Guild will hold its Sunday, Nov. 26 , from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Nov. 30; and Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Gibson House Museum’s Repeal Day Celebration Returns Friday, Dec. 1

Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will host its Etiquetteer’s 12th annual Repeal Day

Celebration on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​Eagerly awaited by cognoscenti who love historic preservation, Victoriana, cocktail culture, and Perfect Propriety, and proudly sponsored by Rhode Island Spirits, Etiquetteer Robert B. Dimmick’s Repeal Day Celebration returns for a 12th year to the museum. Any time Kirsten “Miss Kitty” Amann is behind the speakeasy bar is a special event, but 2023 is also the 90th anniversary of prohibition’s repeal, so count on an extra-special evening of celebrating.

Admission is $90 per guest, with all proceeds benefiting the preservation of the Gibson House Museum. Period attire is encouraged. Register at https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/events.

Mass Ave Coalition Wreath Preparation, Celebration, and Hanging

Juan Perez, neighborhood artist-in-residence will host the Mass Ave Coalition Wreath Preparation and Celebration on Friday, Dec 1, at 6 p.m. at 607 Columbus Ave. Lights and bows will be provided to volunteers to dress wreaths for 84 light posts on Massachusetts Avenue. Bring your sweet tooth and your favorite cookies to share and swap cookies. CSN extends its thanks to Northeastern University for sponsoring the wreath program, as well as to Bob Barney for organizing the program, along with the many volunteers who help get it done.

​The next day, Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. the coalition and volunteers will begin hanging wreaths on Mass Ave light posts.

​Outdoor teams are needed to assist in the effort, and interested parties can contact Barney via email at [email protected]. Three or four ladder crews will be needed to hang the wreaths will be needed, along with crews comprising one ladder climber and two assistants to carry wreaths to each light pole. In all, 12 volunteers would be needed for four teams.

The coalition also now has one ladder and is looking to add two or three more. (Contact Barney via email if you can help.)

South End Winter Pop-Up Event Set for Dec. 5 at South End Library Park

A South End Winter Pop-up Event takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South End Library Park at 685 Tremont St. Before the year wraps up, visit this library card and free book-giveaway event.

​Visit [email protected] for more information.

Fenway’s Annual Tree Lighting Set for Dec. 6

The Fenway Civic Association, in partnership with Samuels & Associates and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, will sponsor the Fenway’s Annual Tree Lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. outside the Kelleher Rose Garden in the Back Bay Fens (across from 77 Park Drive).

Join families for a special pre-lighting event at the Fenway Community Center, with arts and crafts activities, as well as a chance to snap photos with Red Sox mascots Wally the Green Monster, and Tessie. Gather to celebrate outside the Kelleher Rose garden, and enjoy cocoa, cider, refreshments, and music by the Boston Children’s Chorus.

Enjoy an illuminated walk with Grooversity to The Station at 6:45 p.m., with free, fresh waffles, installations by Jewish Arts Collaborative and a tree farm – and a free community skate at The Rink @ 401 Park from 7 to 9 p.m.

For information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/…/fenway-tree-lighting-2023.

Book Club Set to Meet Dec. 12 at FoMu

The Scoop: Book Club -the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s new book club – will meet on Dec. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at FoMu Ice Cream at 655 Tremont St. (Purchases are encouraged but not required.)

November’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and December’s book will be “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King. Pick up a copy of November’s book every Thursday in October at United South End Settlements or for December’s book, every Thursday morning in November at USES, or send an email to schedule a pickup appointment. The eBook is also available on Hoopla Digital (with no waitlist).

To register, email [email protected].

Gibson House Museum’s Annual Open House Set for Sunday, Dec. 17

Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will offer its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Come see the Gibson House decorated in all its finery, and experience 19th-century Christmas. Light seasonal refreshments will be served, and select rooms will be open for viewing. The event is free to attend, and no reservation is necessary.

BPL Seeking Feedback on South End Branch Design

The Boston Public Library needs your input on the South End Branch Library design process.

​What would you like to see in a new building? Provide your branch improvement feedback by visiting bpl.org/south-end-project/ or email the Boston Public Library’s Director of Neighborhood Services Priscilla Foley at [email protected].​

Young Friends Winter Party Set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 Park St.

The Young Friends of the Public Garden will hold its Young Friends Winter Party on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.at 8 Park St., fifth floor.

​Enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres overlooking the holiday lights in the #threeparks. Gather with friends, meet new ones, and spread festive cheer at this annual celebration benefiting our continued care and maintenance of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

​It’s holiday time, so come dressed to dazzle; no sneakers, jeans, or athletic attire will be permitted inside the venue.

​Ticket cost $95 each and include two drink tickets and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets include four drink tickets, passed hors d’oeuvres, and two raffle tickets.

​Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2023/11/07/winter-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.