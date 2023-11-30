South End Stroll This Saturday, Dec. 2

Special to the Sun

Boston’s Annual South End Holiday Stroll is Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11a.m. to 7 p.m. This annual event will be held throughout the entire South End.

Come visit, shop, dine and stroll through this historic neighborhood in Boston. This holiday stroll will be organized with over 100 businesses & organizations: retailers, ground floor uses, real estate offices, restaurants & fast casual establishments, non- profits, places of worship & SE neighborhood associations. More info: https://www.sebaboston.com/

This will be the 27th year that the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will celebrate this festive tradition of lighting the Holiday Tree at Blackstone Sq at 5:30 pm on Washington St / West Newton St. in the South End. Bring your family, neighbors & friends to meet Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu as she turns on the festive Holiday Tree . The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will have a special guest Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, with many holiday characters & holiday music!

More Information: https://www.boston.gov/departments/tourism-sports-and-entertainment/mayors-enchanted-trolley-tour

South End Business Alliance is sponsoring two pop-up maker stores on Sat. Dec 2, 11-7 pm. The 1st pop – up maker store is at 1365 Washington St/ Union Park St. ( next to Boston Chops restaurant) The 2nd pop-up maker store is at 671 Tremont St./ Pembroke St. corner of these two pop-up maker stores will have artists, craft artists & home business that have created items: handmade chocolates, wonderful winter hats & gloves, items for dogs, women’s & men’s accessories, pottery, specialty food items, handcrafted children’s clothing, ornaments,& home furnishing accessories. These are great gifts for the holidays. Soccer Unity Project will be at the pop up store at 1365 Washington St. and will be selling hot cider & cocoa. Bring all your purchases and they will happily gift wrap them for a fee. The Soccer Unity Project is made up of youth players & teens from South End Soccer teams.

At the Cathedral of the Cathedral Holy Cross at 1400 Washington St. 10am-3pm will have a Church Bazaar of handmade items created by parishioners, Montilio’s Bakery will be selling bake goods, FREE petty zoo, food & drinks,

Christmas trees, plants, holly & a wreath sale. Come visit Santa & Mrs. Claus and “Frozen” Characters. There will be free tours of the Cathedral of the Holy Cross with organ music played throughout the day. The Cathedral Holy Cross is the cathedral of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston and is the largest Roman Catholic church in New England. This magnificent church & all the stain glass windows recently went through a multi-year major renovation which was paid for by private individuals. It is a must visit in Boston. This event is organized by Monsignor Kevin O’Leary, the church priest.

Blackstone Franklin Sq Neigh. Assoc. is having their annual fundraiser selling Christmas Trees, Wreaths, Holly & Laurel on Sat. Dec. 2nd, 9am-noon. Come visit Santa Claus. Enjoy holiday music & a FREE pedicab that will peddle your purchases to your home. To preorder go to: https://blackstonefranklintreesale.square.site/ .This fundraiser funds the upkeep of the two historic squares : Franklin & Blackstone Squares & other activities throughout the year. More info: http://www.blackstonefranklin.org/

On Wed Dec. 6 th there will be a Special Shopping Night from 4pm-9pm. This annual shopping night will be at participating businesses throughout the SE. (Hours will vary..stay tuned for a list of the businesses & details). More info: https://www.sebaboston.com/

The SoWa Winter Festival returns to the Power Station on Harrison Ave. Fri. Nov. 24th – Sun. Dec. 17th. Thurs. – Sun. closed Monday & Wednesday . For your holiday shopping pleasure, we’ve assembled 100+ of the region’s best makers, artists, designers,& specialty vendors together under one festive roof for our 8th annual Winter Festival. Browse the main floor & enjoy delicious food & drinks & be sure to venture to 2nd floor for live music & entertainment! More info: https://www.sowaboston.com/sowa-winter-festival/

The fun continues just a 3 minute walk away! Fri.- Sun. : exit the Power Station & head to Harrison Ave. Take a right, pass Randolph St. & enjoy a variety of food & beverage trucks, & explore the open artist studios in the Art + Design District on Thayer St.

More info on Holidays in the South End: https://www.sebaboston.com.