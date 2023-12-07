News in Briefs

Evening of Stories and Poetry of Homelessness Coming Dec. 6 to Copley BPL

‘Out Here 7: An evening with the Black Seed Writers,’ featuring poetry and stories of homelessness and transition from the streets of Boston, takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Rabb Auditorium at the Copley Square Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Young Friends Winter Party Set for Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 Park St.

The Young Friends of the Public Garden will hold its Young Friends Winter Party on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.at 8 Park St., fifth floor.

​Enjoy drinks and light hors d’oeuvres overlooking the holiday lights in the #threeparks. Gather with friends, meet new ones, and spread festive cheer at this annual celebration benefiting our continued care and maintenance of the Boston Common, Public Garden, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

​It’s holiday time, so come dressed to dazzle; no sneakers, jeans, or athletic attire will be permitted inside the venue.

​Ticket cost $95 each and include two drink tickets and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets include four drink tickets, passed hors d’oeuvres, and two raffle tickets.

​Visit https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/2023/11/07/winter-party/ to purchase tickets and for more information on the event.

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Winter Clothing Drive Underway in the Fenway

The Boston Public Health Commission, in partnership with the Fenway Community Center, is holding a Winter Clothing drive.

​The drop-off location is the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Boylston St. (enter off Jersey Street), and drop-off times includes on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.; on Thursdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 from noon to 7 p.m.; and on Saturdays from Dec. 2-16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

​Please bring your new or clean, gently worn clothing and shoes, and new warn winter clothing is particularly appreciated. New undergarments and socks will also be accepted.

​For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.fenwaycommunitycenter.org.

Book Club Set to Meet Dec. 12 at FoMu

The Scoop: Book Club -the South End Branch of the Boston Public Library’s new book club – will meet on Dec. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at FoMu Ice Cream at 655 Tremont St. (Purchases are encouraged but not required.)

November’s book is “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich, and December’s book will be “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King. Pick up a copy of November’s book every Thursday in October at United South End Settlements or for December’s book, every Thursday morning in November at USES, or send an email to schedule a pickup appointment. The eBook is also available on Hoopla Digital (with no waitlist).

To register, email [email protected].

Dec. 13 Lecture at Athenaeum Looks at Boston Redevelopment

In conjunction with its “Developing Boston: Berenice Abbott and Irene Shwachman Photograph A Changing City” exhibit running now through Dec. 30 in the Calderwood Gallery, the Boston Athenaeum at 10½ Beacon St. will offer “Photographic Coordinates: The Geographies of Abbott and Shwachman’s Boston,” set for Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m.

At this time, Garrett Dash Nelson, president and head curator of the Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library, will examine both how the sites captured by these photographers did (and did not) cover the various ‘spatialities’ of midcentury Boston and share historic map collections, which put this moment of urban change into its geographic context.

To register for and to learn more about the lecture, visit https://community.bostonathenaeum.org/s/events?event=a2K8a0000077kVG.

The Athenaeum welcomes people of all abilities; email [email protected] with any questions.

Visit bostonatheneum.com for more information.

Gibson House Museum’s Annual Open House Set for Sunday, Dec. 17

Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will offer its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Come see the Gibson House decorated in all its finery, and experience 19th-century Christmas. Light seasonal refreshments will be served, and select rooms will be open for viewing. The event is free to attend, and no reservation is necessary.

Ward 4 Dems to Hold Holiday Party on Dec. 19 at Kings Back Bay

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be hosting its annual holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at Kings Back Bay at 10 Scotia St.

There will be ample food, a cash bar, and a Bring Your Own Dessert (BYOD) competition. Donations will also be collected at this time for Boston Public Library’s spice drive.

BPL seeking feedback on South End Branch design

The Boston Public Library needs your input on the South End Branch Library design process.

​What would you like to see in a new building? Provide your branch improvement feedback by visiting bpl.org/south-end-project/ or email the Boston Public Library’s Director of Neighborhood Services Priscilla Foley at [email protected].

Caroling and First Church of Boston on Dec. 16

On December 16 at 7:00pm, Director of Music Gigi Mitchell-Velasco leads the First Church Boston Choral Ensemble in a program featuring Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols. Other works by Whitacre, Lauridsen as well as carols from across the globe sung in Ukranian, Scottish Gaelic and Latin. Special guests include harpist Hyunjung Choi, cellist Eleanor Blake, and organist Heinrich Christensen. Free and open to the public.

Donations are welcome to benefit the Music Program of First Church Boston. Come for the beautiful music and stay for a carol sing, hot cider and cider donuts!