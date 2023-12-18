News in Briefs

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Near Entrance to Esplanade

Officers responded to the area of Dartmouth and Back streets near the entrance to the Esplanade for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian struck at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BPDA to Hold Virtual Public Meeting on Dec. 21 To Discuss Dpir for 2 Charlesgate West Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.to discuss the recently filed Draft Project Impact Report (DPIR) for a now 30-story residential building proposed for 2 Charlesgate West.

​According to the developer, Scape, the proposed project would span approximately 290,000 square feet and include 406 residential units; 2,860 square feet of retail space at the Ipswich Street level; and indoor bike parking for 408 bikes. While the proponent is proposing a project that would provide 61 units (15 percent) of on-site affordable housing units, which would exceeding the city’s applicable IDP (Inclusionary Development Policy) requirements, no onsite parking is planned for the project. A new publicly accessible open stair and enclosed public elevator is also proposed, joining Ipswich Street with Boylston Street to provide access to the Back Bay Fens.

​The BPDA’s public comment period for the DPIR for this project runs through Jan. 23. Visit https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/2-charlesgate-west?utm_source=Neighborhoods&utm_campaign=708ff421e7-2+Charlesgate+West+DPIR_2023_12_11&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_bccda74844-708ff421e7-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=708ff421e7&mc_eid=b8908aba9b to submit a public comment and for more information on the project.

Christmas Celebration Set for Dec. 16 at First Church Boston

Director of Music Gigi Mitchell-Velasco leads the First Church Boston Choral Ensemble in ‘A Ceremony of Carols: A Christmas Celebration’ featuring Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. at First Church in Boston at 66 Marlborough St.

Other works by Whitacre and Lauridsen, as well as carols from across the globe sung in Ukranian, Scottish Gaelic, and Latin. Special guests include harpist Hyunjung Choi, cellist Eleanor Blake, and organist Heinrich Christensen. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to benefit the Music Program of First Church Boston. Complimentary hot cider and cider donuts will also be provided to guests.

Visit https://firstchurchboston.org/events/fcb-music-concert/ for more information.

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Dec. 14, 21, and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

Winter Clothing Drive Underway in the Fenway

The Boston Public Health Commission, in partnership with the Fenway Community Center, is holding a Winter Clothing drive.

​The drop-off location is the Fenway Community Center at 1282 Boylston St. (enter off Jersey Street), and drop-off times includes on Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 19 from noon to 4 p.m.; on Thursdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 21 from noon to 7 p.m.; and on Saturdays from Dec. 2-16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

​Please bring your new or clean, gently worn clothing and shoes, and new warn winter clothing is particularly appreciated. New undergarments and socks will also be accepted.

​For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.fenwaycommunitycenter.org.

Gibson House Museum’s Annual Open House Set for Sunday, Dec. 17

Gibson House Museum at 137 Beacon St. will offer its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Come see the Gibson House decorated in all its finery, and experience 19th-century Christmas. Light seasonal refreshments will be served, and select rooms will be open for viewing. The event is free to attend, and no reservation is necessary.

Ward 4 Dems to Hold Holiday Party on Dec. 19 at Kings Back Bay

The Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will be hosting its annual holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at Kings Back Bay at 10 Scotia St.

There will be ample food, a cash bar, and a Bring Your Own Dessert (BYOD) competition. Donations will also be collected at this time for Boston Public Library’s spice drive.

BPL Seeking Feedback on South End Branch Design

The Boston Public Library needs your input on the South End Branch Library design process.

​What would you like to see in a new building? Provide your branch improvement feedback by visiting bpl.org/south-end-project/ or email the Boston Public Library’s Director of Neighborhood Services Priscilla Foley at [email protected].