‘A Christmas Carol’ Comes to the Omni Parker House

Special to the Sun

On Saturday, Dec. 9, over 150 attendees grabbed their holly, cast aside their “bahs and humbugs,” and dashed over to the historic Omni Parker House for a live reading of Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.”

The tale about curmudgeonly old Scrooge and his encounters with the ghosts of holidays past, present, and future was presented by Crescendo Productions, and brought to life by veteran actor Johnny Kinsman, soprano Ann Moss, classical violinist Justin Ouellet. It was directed by award-winning Bryn Boice. The performance took place in the historic Press Room and was preceded by a talk about Dickens and his connection to the iconic landmark hotel by House Historian Susan Wilson.

In the mezzanine hallway next to the Press Room stands the huge mirror Dickens used to practice his animated and very theatrical readings. The eight-foot tall “Dickens Door” displayed in the lower lobby level History Gallery stood at the entrance to the third-floor suite occupied by Dickens in 1867-1868.

Wilson noted that Dickens’ novella contributed greatly to the modern version of Christmas that Boston came to embrace — one that stressed the importance of charity and good will towards all humankind.

Following the performance, the hotel’s bar, “The Last Hurrah,” provided a bit of jolly holiday cheer to one and all, making this a festive way to ring in the holiday season.

Actor Johnny Kinsman is seen bringing Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to life.