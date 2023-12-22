News in Brief

BPDA to Hold Virtual Public Meeting on Dec. 21 To Discuss DPIR for 2 Charlesgate West Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m.to discuss the recently filed Draft Project Impact Report (DPIR) for a now 30-story residential building proposed for 2 Charlesgate West.

According to the developer, Scape, the proposed project would span approximately 290,000 square feet and include 406 residential units; 2,860 square feet of retail space at the Ipswich Street level; and indoor bike parking for 408 bikes. While the proponent is proposing a project that would provide 61 units (15 percent) of on-site affordable housing units, which would exceeding the city’s applicable IDP (Inclusionary Development Policy) requirements, no onsite parking is planned for the project. A new publicly accessible open stair and enclosed public elevator is also proposed, joining Ipswich Street with Boylston Street to provide access to the Back Bay Fens.

The BPDA’s public comment period for the DPIR for this project runs through Jan. 23. Visit the website via the QR code to submit a public comment and for more information on the project.

Virtual Community Meeting Set for Jan. 8 To Discuss Plans for South End Branch Library

The Boston Public Library and the city’s Public Facilities Department will sponsor a virtual community meeting to discuss plans for the South End Branch of the BPL on Monday, Jan. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. At this time, the meeting can be accessed online at https://qrco.de/bplse.

The meeting will be hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu; Dion Irish, Chief of Operations; David Leonard, President of BPL; and Kerrie Griffin, Public Facilities Department Director. The new architects from Utile Inc will be introduced and the project plan will be shared with the community as well during the meeting.

Second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to be Held Virtually on Feb. 1

The Esplanade Association will hold its second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to discuss ongoing safety projects at Esplanade entrances on Back Street. The meeting will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

​During this gathering, EA representatives will review progress made to-date, hear neighborhood feedback, and discuss proposed plans for additional safety improvements. Your presence and insights will greatly contribute to the success of the meeting, and the project.

Register for the meeting via zoom at https://bit.ly/BackStMeeting.

​To learn more about the project, visit esplanade.org/crosswalks; and to learn about other pathway safety initiatives, visit esplanade.org/pathways.

‘Story Time With Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursdays, Dec. 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.