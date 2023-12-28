News In Brief

‘Story Time with Librarian Margaret Coming to USES

Story Time with Librarian Margaret will take place on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at United South End Settlements, located at 48 Rutland St.

The program, which is presented in partnership with USES, welcomes babies to preschoolers and their caregivers to join in for stories, songs, dance, art, and play time (with *arts and crafts to follow for ages 2 years old and up) and is designed to draw children to love books, and to encourage interactive play with each other.

For more information, visit www.bpl.org.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold January Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Jan. 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Jan. 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Virtual Community Meeting Set for Jan. 8 to Discuss Plans for South End Branch Library

The Boston Public Library and the city’s Public Facilities Department will sponsor a virtual community meeting to discuss plans for the South End Branch of the BPL on Monday, Jan. 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. At this time, the meeting can be accessed online at https://qrco.de/bplse.

The meeting will be hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu; Dion Irish, Chief of Operations; David Leonard, President of BPL; and Kerrie Griffin, Public Facilities Department Director. The new architects from Utile Inc will be introduced and the project plan will be shared with the community as well during the meeting.

Second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to be Held Virtually on Feb. 1

The Esplanade Association will hold its second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to discuss ongoing safety projects at Esplanade entrances on Back Street. The meeting will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

​During this gathering, EA representatives will review progress made to-date, hear neighborhood feedback, and discuss proposed plans for additional safety improvements. Your presence and insights will greatly contribute to the success of the meeting, and the project.

Register for the meeting via zoom at https://bit.ly/BackStMeeting.

​To learn more about the project, visit esplanade.org/crosswalks; and to learn about other pathway safety initiatives, visit esplanade.org/pathways.