News The Prudential Lights Up The Night For Boston Harbor Now by The Boston Sun Staff • December 28, 2023 • 0 Comments Recently, the Prudential Center illuminated the Boston skyline with vibrant blue and orange lights in support of Boston Harbor Now and their transformative work around Boston’s waterfront and the Harbor Islands as part of their 31 Nights of Lights celebration. The event highlighted Boston Harbor Now’s commitment to crafting a waterfront that is both visually captivating and inclusive. Notably, leaders from Boston Harbor Now had the honor of participating in a ceremonial switch-flipping at the Prudential Mall.