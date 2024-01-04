BPDA To Hold Virtual Meeting on Jan. 16 To Discuss Proposed Fenway Corners Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a joint Impact Advisory Group (IAG) and public meeting to discuss the proposed Fenway Corners (West) project on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A rendering of the proposed Fenway Corners project.

​WS-Fenway-Twins Realty Venture LLC – a partnership comprising the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox; the D’Angelo family, who own the 47 sports apparel and memorabilia company; and Newton-based WS Development, which led the redevelopment effort in the Seaport – intend to redevelop 13 parcels located south of the Massachusetts Turnpike near Fenway Park on four major blocks along Jersey Street, Brookline Avenue, Van Ness Street, and Lansdowne Street, respectively, and collectively total around 5.32 acres.

​The proposed project would contain a total of 266 dwelling units, including 53 affordable units; 10,000 square feet of civic space; and the creation of the Fenway Family Center, a daycare/early childhood ed center that could accommodate up to 100 children, said Yanni Tsipis, senior vice president of WS Development, during a virtual public meeting sponsored by the BPDA on June 12 of last year.

​The project will also provide 1,489 new parking spaces, along with the extension of Richard B. Ross Way from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue.

As one of the project amenities, the developer has pledged to completely fund the restoration and renovation of the city-owned Duck House into a proper public facility, said Tsipis.

Visit bit.ly/4ar6BvV to tune into the Jan. 16 virtual meeting, or bit.ly/Fenway-Corners-West to learn more about the project.