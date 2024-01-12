News In Brief

Rescheduled Virtual Public Meeting Set for Jan. 11 To Discuss DPIR for Proposed 2 Charlesgate West Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will host a virtual public meeting to discuss the Draft Impact Project Report (DPIR) for the housing development with ground-floor retail proposed for 2 Charlesgate West on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

​Scape, the British real estate developer which is also redeveloping 1252-1270 Boylston St., into a 477-unit apartment building, is proposing a 251,000 square-foot building, comprising 400 residential housing units, 3,000 square feet of ground floor retail, and 75 below grade parking spaces, at the corner of Ipswich Street, where Charlesgate turns from the Bowker Overpass onto Boylston Street.

​The upcoming meeting was rescheduled from an original date of Dec. 21 of last year.

​Visit bit.ly/47TPaSy to tune into the Jan. 11 meeting, or http://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/2-charlesgate for more information on the project.

Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee Set to Meet Jan. 16 at Union Church

Boston Ward 4 Democratic Committee will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at Union Church at 485 Columbus Ave.

Join the group for conversations with elected officials and opportunities for progressive activism. Speakers will include Kelly Turley of Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Kade Crockford from the ACLU of Massachusetts, and State Sen. Lydia Edwards.

BPDA to Hold Virtual Meeting on Jan. 16 To Discuss Proposed Fenway Corners Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency will hold a joint Impact Advisory Group (IAG) and public meeting to discuss the proposed Fenway Corners (West) project on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

​WS-Fenway-Twins Realty Venture LLC – a partnership comprising the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox; the D’Angelo family, who own the 47 sports apparel and memorabilia company; and Newton-based WS Development, which led the redevelopment effort in the Seaport – intend to redevelop 13 parcels located south of the Massachusetts Turnpike near Fenway Park on four major blocks along Jersey Street, Brookline Avenue, Van Ness Street, and Lansdowne Street, respectively, and collectively total around 5.32 acres.

​The proposed project would contain a total of 266 dwelling units, including 53 affordable units; 10,000 square feet of civic space; and the creation of the Fenway Family Center, a daycare/early childhood ed center that could accommodate up to 100 children.

Visit bit.ly/4ar6BvV to tune into the Jan. 16 virtual meeting, or bit.ly/Fenway-Corners-West to learn more about the project.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold January Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on Jan. 14, 21, and 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to be Held Virtually on Feb. 1

The Esplanade Association will hold its second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to discuss ongoing safety projects at Esplanade entrances on Back Street. The meeting will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

​During this gathering, EA representatives will review progress made to-date, hear neighborhood feedback, and discuss proposed plans for additional safety improvements. Your presence and insights will greatly contribute to the success of the meeting, and the project.

Register for the meeting via zoom at https://bit.ly/BackStMeeting.

​To learn more about the project, visit esplanade.org/crosswalks; and to learn about other pathway safety initiatives, visit esplanade.org/pathways.