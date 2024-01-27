News in Brief

Fenway/Kenmore Healthy Neighborhood Initiative’s Resource Fair Coming Jan. 27 to the YMCA

The Fenway/Kenmore Healthy Neighborhood Initiative presents its Resource Fair – an afternoon of sharing health and wellness, community, food resources, and more – on Saturday, Jan. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. at the YMCA, located at 316 Huntington Ave.

​Learn more about the Fenway Cares initiative at this event, which will also feature snacks and drinks, as well as raffle prizes.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold Final SoWa Sunday in January

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sunday on Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Free Skating With Friends Returns Jan. 28 to the Common’s Frog Pond

Skating with Friends, sponsored by the Friends of the Public Garden, returns on Sunday, Jan. 28, to the Frog Pond in the Boston Common. This free event includes free skate rentals and hot cocoa. Skating sessions begin at 10 a.m.; noon; and 2, 4, and 6 p.m., with space limited to 225 skaters per 90-minute session. Friends and neighbors are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to each session to secure their free tickets.

Second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to be Held Virtually on Feb. 1

The Esplanade Association will hold its second Back Street Neighborhood Project Meeting to discuss ongoing safety projects at Esplanade entrances on Back Street. The meeting will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

​During this gathering, EA representatives will review progress made to-date, hear neighborhood feedback, and discuss proposed plans for additional safety improvements. Your presence and insights will greatly contribute to the success of the meeting, and the project.

Register for the meeting via zoom at https://bit.ly/BackStMeeting.

​To learn more about the project, visit esplanade.org/crosswalks; and to learn about other pathway safety initiatives, visit esplanade.org/pathways.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold February Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on Feb. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on Feb. 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Second Virtual Meeting on Plans for South End Branch Library Set for Monday, Feb .12

The second community m,eeting to discuss plans for the South End Branch Library will take place virtually on

Monday, Feb 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will be jointly hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu; City Chief of Operations, Don Irish; President of the BPL, David Leonard; and Public Facilities Department Director, Kerrie Griffin. Project architects from Utile Inc will also be present.

This virtual Zoom meeting can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/bplsouthend.

Boston Parks & Recreation Youth Flag Football League Kicks Off 2024 Season

The Boston Parks & Recreation Department has launched the 2024 Youth Flag Football League, a co-ed program that runs from January 27 to March 2 in the Carter Playground Bubble, located at 709 Columbus Avenue in the South End. The league offers an inclusive environment with divisions for 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U categories and is suitable for young athletes of all skill levels: those new to the game of football and those looking to enhance their football skills.

Days and Times: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Game Schedule: January 27 – February 24

Playoffs: Saturday, March 2

Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. To register for Flag Football, visit boston.gov/sports. For more information on the program, contact [email protected] or call (617) 961-3084.

Tips To Prevent Frozen Pipes As Sustained Cold Spell Sets In

With the recent cold weather, and more to come, Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) is reminding people that there are proactive steps they can take to prevent interior pipes from freezing.

• Check for open windows, air vents, and wind drafts near water pipes

• Seal leaks in the basement foundation where cold air may enter; fill holes with insulation as a tiny opening can cause an exposed pipe to freeze

• Allow a slow trickle of water to flow through faucets connected to water pipes that run through unheated spaces (the constant drip minimizes any ice buildup in the pipe, which helps to prevent pipes from bursting)

• Keep sink cabinet doors open during cold spells to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes

• Insulate pipes in unheated spaces like garages, basements, and crawl spaces; inexpensive insulation can be bought at hardware and home supply stores

• Locate the water shut off valve and know how to shut off water; if a pipe bursts, shutting off the water promptly can help minimize the damage (shut off valve is usually located by the meter)

• If your pipes freeze, use a hair dryer to thaw the lines safely; thawing will not be fast, but it will be safe: never use an open flame to thaw pipes

If there is no water coming through any of your taps, there may be a problem in your street or yard. If so, call BWSC’s 24-hour Emergency Assistance line at 617-989-7900.

BGCB Seeking Meal Vendors

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is soliciting invitations for bid for vended meals to their Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) program site(s). The Vendor would provide meal services according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations and guidelines as well as Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office for Food and Nutrition Programs policies and guidelines.

Vendors and/or their representatives may submit bids to:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Attn: Gabrielle Witham

200 High St. Fl. 3,

Boston, MA 02141

A bid packet will be available by email at [email protected] to all potential bidders.

Potential bidders should email questions to Gabrielle Witham at [email protected] by February 2, 2024. The institution will email its response to these questions by February 9, 2024. All questions will be answered in writing only and sent to everyone by February 9, 2024.

All bids must be submitted no later than 5:00pm on February 16, 2024.

All bids are subject to review by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office for Food and Nutrition Programs, 75 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA 02148.

The public bid opening will be at 11:00am on February 20, 2024 at 200 High St. Fl. 3, 02110.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.