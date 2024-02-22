BPDA To Host Joint IAG-Public Meeting To Discuss Revised Plans for Stanhope Hotel Project

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is hosting a joint Impact Advisory Group (IAG) and public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. to discuss the recently revised plans for the Stanhope Hotel project in the Back Bay.

Per the Notice of Project Change filed with the BPDA on Dec. 27 of last year, Stanhope Hotel Holdings, LLC, Stanhope Hotel Holdings, LLC, which comprises affiliates of H.N. Gorin Inc., the Boston family-owned real estate company that has owned the project site for between 30 and 40 years, and Masterworks Development Co., LLC, which developed the Club Quarters hotel group, has requested a slight increase in the floor area within the building without altering its exterior dimensions. The proposed change would allow the proponent to optimize the hotel program while keeping the building’s height, width, depth, and overall massing the same. In total, the proponent proposes to add approximately 10,000 square feet of internal space to the proposed, approximately 124,400-square-foot, 300-key hotel with associated support areas.

The March 5 meeting will include a presentation, followed by a conversation with the IAG members, then Q&A and comments from the public.

Register for the meeting using the Zoom link at bit.ly/48eDb1G.