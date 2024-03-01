City To Detail Its ‘Vision for Historic Preservation’ on March 12 at City Hall

The city will offer ‘A Vision for Historic Preservation in Boston’ on Tuesday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall, Room 801, as well as virtually.

​This meeting, sponsored by the city’s Office Historic Preservation and the Boston Landmarks Commission, will “present a framework showcasing how historic preservation can address some of Boston’s pressing challenges in environmental sustainability, social equity, and affordable housing,” according to the city, as well as detail “Boston’s plans for events to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary and Boston’s 400th anniversary, in 2026 and 2030, respectively. Director of Historic Preservation, Murray Miller, will lead the discussion.

​Nicholas Armata, senior preservation planner for the Boston Landmarks Commission, said: “Boston’s Office of Historic Preservation is currently in the process of a strategic realignment of its mission, positioning itself as a pivotal player in addressing some of the City’s most pressing challenges such as climate change and affordable housing. OHP is also committed to extending its preservation initiatives to embrace the diverse narratives of all Bostonians, fostering inclusivity in the collective narrative of the City. We are enthusiastic to share this visionary path for historic preservation with the community.”

Under the leadership of Mayor Michelle Wu, the Office of Historic Preservation was established in 2022 as the city agency entrusted with safeguarding Boston’s rich historical resources. Comprising the Landmarks Commission, City Archaeology Program, and The Commemoration Commission, OHP has been actively regulating proposed alterations within 10 historic districts and overseeing over 100 individual landmarks. Additionally, the agency administers the City’s demolition delay zoning ordinance, a mandatory procedure for structures marked for demolition.

​R.S.V.P. for the meeting at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdx4C5yq39bZAh3azF2Ia9QuTtiptsoEZuUZPsRSLz6F2SvJQ/viewform or scan the QR code.