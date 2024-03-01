News In Briefs

City to Resume Daytime Street Sweeping Program in South End on March 1

The City of Boston will resume its Daytime Street Sweeping Program in the South End, North End, and Beacon Hill neighborhoods on Friday, March 1. For all other neighborhoods, the project will resume on Monday, April 1.

​For more information on the program, visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/public-works/street-sweeping-city.

​SoWa Artists Guild to Hold March Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on March 1 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee Caucus Set for March 2 at Old South Church

The Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee is holding its 2024 Caucus to elect delegates and alternates for the 2024 Massachusetts Democratic Convention on Saturday, March 2, from

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old South Church at 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square

(Registration begins at 9 a.m. The meeting is called to order around 10. Registration closes 15 minutes after the meeting is called to order.) Reservations are not required.

​This meeting is open to the public, but only registered or pre-registered Democrats residing in Ward 5 can run or vote at this caucus. Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End.

​Check your voter registration status at the Secretary of State site: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.

You can also pre-register or register to vote at the caucus.

Note: The 2024 Massachusetts Democratic Convention is Saturday, June 1, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

FBHW Winter Cruise Set for March 2

Join the Friends of the Boston Harborwalk (FBHW) for a two-and-a-half hour cruise around Boston’s inner harbor on a multi-deck, heated vessel on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

At this time, FBHW tour guides will discuss the history of the city, its harbor, and how much the waterfront neighborhoods and the harbor continue to evolve – nearly 400 years after the city’s founding.

The tour departs from and returns to Long Wharf on a Boston Harbor City Cruises’ marine vessel. Boarding begins at 9:45 a.m., and the ship will depart at 10 a.m., sharp, returning at approximately 12:15 p.m. Specific dock location and boarding information will be sent out days prior to the tour.

The cost of admission is $20 per person. Register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friends-of-the-harborwalk-winter-harbor-cruise-tickets-824086453767?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

Annual Gardeners’ Gathering Set for March 16 at NU

The 48th annual Gardeners’ Gathering takes place on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shillman Hall and The Egan Center at Northeastern University .

The event, which is free to attend and open to all, brings Boston-area growers of all kinds together for a day full of informative workshops, engaging exhibitors, networking, and inspiration. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mel King’s Massachusetts Gardening and Farm Act, the Gathering will focus on celebrating our invaluable legacy gardeners, taking a look back on the incredible community growing work in Boston over the last half a century.

Be sure to pre-register for the event at https://thetrustees.org/program/gardeners-gathering/.

BPDA To Host Virtual Meeting on March 5 for Revised Stanhope Hotel Proposal

The Boston Planning & Development Agency is hosting a joint Impact Advisory Group (IAG) and public meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m. to discuss the recently revised plans for the Stanhope Hotel project in the Back Bay.

Per the Notice of Project Change filed with the BPDA on Dec. 27 of last year, Stanhope Hotel Holdings, LLC, Stanhope Hotel Holdings, LLC, which comprises affiliates of H.N. Gorin Inc., the Boston family-owned real estate company that has owned the project site for between 30 and 40 years, and Masterworks Development Co., LLC, which developed the Club Quarters hotel group, has requested a slight increase in the floor area within the building without altering its exterior dimensions. The proposed change would allow the proponent to optimize the hotel program while keeping the building’s height, width, depth, and overall massing the same. In total, the proponent proposes to add approximately 10,000 square feet of internal space to the proposed, approximately 124,400-square-foot, 300-key hotel with associated support areas.

The meeting will include a presentation, followed by a conversation with the IAG members, then Q&A and comments from the public.

Register for the meeting using the Zoom link at bit.ly/48eDb1G.

Muddy River Cleanup Set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.