Summer Brings Unique Programs for Local Kids

Even though the official start of spring doesn’t arrive for another nearly two weeks, it’s already time for parents to look past the current school year and begin considering summer alternatives for their children. Boston-area kids can choose from a range of different offerings this year, but enrollment for the unique programs described below is limited.

​Each summer, The Advent School’s campus at 99 West Cedar St. is transformed into a makerspace where children become designers, tinkerers, and builders.

Students in the Advent School summer program enjoying some outdoor activities.

The Design at Advent Summer Program offers three completely unique two-week sessions for children ages 5 through 12.

Designers begin each session by sorting through recycled materials, learning proper tool use, and engaging in the design process. Each day, the designers and faculty set out to explore the city, play games, and gather inspiration. On the last Friday of each session, the designers share their creations and prototypes with friends and family with a Design Expo.

The program also takes advantage of the Advent School’s city location by making frequent field trips to the Esplanade Playground, Boston Common, Public Garden, and other outdoor spaces.

Session One, from June 17-28, will be ‘WonderstruckWearables,’ which will draw inspiration from the innovative thinking of the World of Wearable Art. Participants will explore the intersection of fashion and LGBTQIA2S+ Pride, examining the industry’s connection to diversity. Additionally, participants will tackle environmental issues related to fast fashion and address the impact of consumerism.

Session Two, from July 8-19, will be ‘City Remix,’ where designers draw inspiration from Urban Thinkscape’s interactive design approach in city settings. The focus will be on Boston, where designers will observe, play, and interact with the urban environment. This hands-on experience aims to foster reflection and inspire the redesign of urban spaces. Designers enrolled in this one-of-a-kind program will join Dave Fatula, founder of Guineafowl Adventure Company Co., and Kyle Browne, founder of KBCreative, for the first week (July 8-12). They’ll travel to different habitats across northeastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, exploring the natural world, and creating art focused on their surroundings. Visit https://www.adventschool.org/news/get-outside for more information.

Session Three, from July 22 through Aug. 2, will be ‘Medieval to Modern, Design through the Ages,’ which explores the evolution of architecture, transportation, and fashion throughout history. The goal is to adapt these elements for a future world, envisioning improved designs for the modern world. The session invites designers to reflect on the origins of buildings, vehicles, and clothing while envisioning their potential transformations in the future.

Programming runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended day options also available.

Visit https://www.adventschool.org/summer.to register and for more information on the Advent School’s summer programming.

Buckingham, Browne & Nichols School, a pre-K-12 private school in Cambridge, provides a valuable and enjoyable, ACA-accredited summer camp experience for campers from 4 years old through rising 12th grade every summer. This year’s program runs from June 17 through Aug. 9.

Summer@BB&N offers specialty camps (such as Chess, VAC Enrichment, and Codemoji); sports camps (i.e. Crew, Soccer, Basketball, Volleyball, Fishing, and Ultimate Games), and its Classic Camp for pre-K through Grade 10, which provides rotating activities each day ,like arts and crafts, sports, theater, hands-on fun, water play, and archery. The Teen Camp also offers more time for activities, as well as off-site trips Each camp offering has a variety of weeks to choose from and is grade specific.

Visit https://bbnsummer.com for more information on the Summer@BB&N program.

Boston Ballet School, located at 19 Clarendon St. in the Back Bay, offers a creative and enriching summer program in a fun, lively, and supportive environment.

Expert faculty members will lead students, ages 3-16, in a comprehensive dance experience ranging from classical ballet technique to other movement enrichments that spark creativity and imagination. Besides its Boston location, BBS also has another state-of-the-art studio in Newton.

​For more information, visit https://www.bostonballet.org/education-artical/summer-camps/.

The Boston Children’s School Summer-Fun-Program will begin its 42nd year on July 8 and continue for six weeks, ending Aug. 16, at 8 Whittier Place in the West End.

The program, designed for children between the ages of 3 and 8, is located at Charles River Park in the West End. The Boston Children’s School has its own private playground, which allows children to play safely outdoors, away from the noise, congestion, and traffic. Inside, the facility is fully air conditioned.

​The program is organized by age, and each group is taught and nurtured by state certified teachers with the help of teacher interns from local area colleges and universities. All activities are designed to be developmentally appropriate for each age group.

Besides daily play activities, children can use the swimming pools on a daily basis at The Clubs at Charles River Park. The program also offers children science, music appreciation, and field trips.

Visit BostonChildrensSchool.Org for more information. Early registration is encouraged because space is limited.

If you have any questions about the BCS Summer-Fun-Program, please call Judy Langer, Program Director, at 617-367-6239 or 617-BCS-KIDS.

“e” inc., the environmental science learning center located 114 16th St., Suite 1030, in Charlestown, is again offering its Summer Science Discovery Program (SSDP), with three camp sessions.

The first week will focus on ‘Earth – Air – Water – and – Fire’ via Earth (Geology), Air (Harnessing Wind), Water (the Ocean), and Fire (Volcanos and Lightning). The second week focusing on ‘Sustainable Transportation’ will explore various modes of transportation, including why mass transit is essential to preserving the environment. The third week will focus on ‘Backyard Habitats’ by showcasing the wide range of micro-organisms and eco-systems. Each week of SSDP will include a field trip on Wednesdays.

For more information on “e” inc., visit einc-action.org.

Essem Art Studio, located at 15 Tufts St., third floor in Charlestown, offers your children a magical summer art experience during its Essem Art Studio’s Summer Minicamp sessions.

Fun themes for the sessions include Sweet Treats, Famous Artists, and Pop Art, among others, while ESSEM Studio will also offer pottery programs this summer, which will take advantage of the facility’s new kiln.

Visit https://essemartstudio.com/studio-programs/ for more information.

Little Tykes Summer Camp, located inside the Nazzaro Center at 30 North Bennet St. in Boston, offers a fun day camp for kids ages 6-12, with sessions offered from July 1 through Aug. 16.

Campers will enjoy a variety of activities, such as Weekly swimming lessons and free swim at the Mirabella Pool; fishing lessons weekly at Langone Park; and sports programs, including martial arts, daily at the center and local parks. Other offerings include weekly STEM programs at the center; daily arts and crafts; and weekly creative programming with North End Music and Performing Arts Center, such as percussion, dance, dramatics, music production, and more. The camp also offers weekly field trips to various sites, including Davis Farm Land, among other points of interest. Each weekly session costs $250 per camper.

For more information on Little Tykes Summer Camp, call 617-470-5922 or visit [email protected].

School of Fashion Design, located at 31 St. James Ave, second floor, in the Back Bay, is offering its Teen Program in Fashion Design

If you are interested in fashion and sewing as a hobby or considering majoring in fashion design, this program provides an introduction to the fashion design process, from conception to sketch to garment completion with no prior experience necessary. The curriculum offers a taste of SFD’s adult Certificate in Fashion Design program taught by expert faculty.

Visit schooloffashiondesign.org for more information.

For those who need a little more academic attention during the summer, Dr. Katrina Tamvakologos (a.k.a. ‘Dr. T’), an experienced teacher with a passion for education, and her Unlock Your Potential offer personalized tutoring for K-12 students at their Beacon Hill offices.

​In addition to assisting students in the fundamentals of writing, such as composition, essay writing, and reading comprehension, in one-on-one or small-group tutoring.

Reading intervention tutoring is also available to children who may be experiencing some difficulty reading while tutoring focusing on developing their will teach students how to remember instructions, plan Executive Functioning Skills. Unlock Your Potential offers older students assistance with college applications as well.

​For more information, visit www.uyptutoring.com, or contact Dr. Katrina Tamvakologos at 617-784-6753, or via email at [email protected].