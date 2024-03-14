City Council President Louijeune Named 2024 People’s Champion of Democracy

Special to the Sun

Common Cause Massachusetts board and staff announce the selection of Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune as this year’s People’s Champion of Democracy.

The People’s Champion of Democracy award is given to a standout leader working to strengthen and defend democracy throughout their professional, political and personal lives. Common Cause Massachusetts regularly celebrates the influential leadership of exceptional individuals who champion the values of protecting the power of everyday people against special interests and defending democracy at the national, statewide, and/or local level. This year, Common Cause Massachusetts is proud to announce that Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune is named their 2024 People’s Champion of Democracy.

“It’s an honor to accept the People’s Champion of Democracy award from Common Cause Massachusetts which has been a reliable partner in the work at all levels,” says Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “I’ve had the ability to contribute meaningfully as an attorney, as an advocate, and now as City Council President to ensure that our democracy is working for everyone. At a time when democratic institutions are under attack, I am more committed to the work than ever.”

“The Common Cause Massachusetts state advisory board unanimously selected Council President Louijeune as our People’s Champion of Democracy for many deserving reasons including, but not limited to, her leadership as an attorney defending voting rights and defending against gerrymandering before the United States Supreme Court, advocating for a more inclusive local democracy, and leading Boston through a tumultuous redistricting process last year,” says Patrick Roath, Chair of Common Cause Massachusetts State Advisory Board.

City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune will be awarded the People’s Champion of Democracy Award on Monday March 18th @ 6pm at Common Cause Massachusetts’ fundraiser, “Long Live Democracy” which will be held at the Long Live Roxbury brewery located at 152 Hampden St in Boston. The event is open to the public and tickets to the event can be purchased here.

Past recipients of Common Cause Massachusetts awards include the Boston Globe Spotlight Team, Governor Michael Dukakis, Senator Ed Markey, Attorney General Maura Healey, and most recently Margaret Sullivan of Columbia University.