News in Brief

Muñoz Named to Network of Arts Administrators of Color

Cultural industry worker Alfred Muñoz of the Back Bay was recently named a member of the 2024 learning cohort of the Network of Arts Administrators of Color in Boston (known as NAAC/Boston). Muñoz is director of marketing for the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus.

‘Live Clean & Green’ Environmental Event Set for April 9 at Ellis Early Learning Center

The Ellis neighborhood is sponsoring a significant, environmental-focused event called ‘Live Clean & Green’ on Tuesday, April 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Ellis Early Learning Center at 66 Berkeley St.

​At this tradeshow-like event, guests will have the opportunity to interact directly with the city’s experts for each of the areas about how one can reduce their environmental impact, including information on free food-waste programs, clean energy, and clean drinking water. The event is hosted by the Ellis South End Neighborhood Association and the city’s program managers, and will also include an appearance by special guest, City Councilor Ed Flynn. Light refreshment will be served.

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10 at Mandarin Oriental

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Annual Gardeners’ Gathering Set for March 16 at NU

The 48th annual Gardeners’ Gathering takes place on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shillman Hall and The Egan Center at Northeastern University .

The event, which is free to attend and open to all, brings Boston-area growers of all kinds together for a day full of informative workshops, engaging exhibitors, networking, and inspiration. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mel King’s Massachusetts Gardening and Farm Act, the Gathering will focus on celebrating our invaluable legacy gardeners, taking a look back on the incredible community growing work in Boston over the last half a century.

Be sure to pre-register for the event at https://thetrustees.org/program/gardeners-gathering/.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold March Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on March 17, 24, and 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Muddy River Cleanup Set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.

Fenway CDC Annual Meeting Set for April 25 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC’s 51st annual meeting will take place on Thursday, April 25, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at the Linda K Paresky Conference Center at Simmons University 300 The Fenway.

​At this time, Fenway CDC will recognize its accomplishments, as well as bestow its annual Community Service awards. Steven Farrell, the group’s new executive director, will also discuss his vision for the future.

​R.S.V.P. to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fenway-cdc-51st-annual-meeting-tickets-847110800207?aff=erelexpmlt