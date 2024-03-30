News in Brief

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its final SoWa Sunday of the month on March 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

​Also, SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa First Friday on April 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as its SoWa Sundays on April 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Gibson House Museum Benefit Set for April 18 at St. Botolph Club

The Friends of the Gibson House Museum invite you to its annual museum benefit, “The Sporting Life,” on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.at the St. Botolph Club at 199 Commonwealth Ave.

This fun and festive party will offer a nod to the Gibsons and other 19th-early 20th century families who spent much of their leisure time enjoying outdoor activities. The event will honor Community Boating, the oldest public sailing organization in the country, for its mission of breaking down the physical, social, and financial hurdles that sailing frequently presents and providing opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the joys of being on the water.

All proceeds will support the preservation and operation of the Gibson House Museum. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased via the link above, or by sending a check with the names of your guests to: the Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02116.

This year’s Benefit features some fabulous raffle items, including tickets to the theater, restaurant gift certificates, a Community Boating membership, a pickleball set, and vintage treasures. You do not need to be present to win. More details, as well as a link to purchase raffle tickets, can be found at www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit.

Upcoming Lecture Explores ‘Women Artists of the North Shore in the Early 20th Century’

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown presents an art gallery lecture called ‘Women Artists of the North Shore in the Early 20th Century’ on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at StoveFactory Gallery and Studios at 523 Medford St. in Charlestown. Doors open at 5 p.m., and complimentary refreshments will be served.

​Join art historian Judith Curtis to discover untold stories of early 20th century women artists of the North Shore. Her lecture, based on her work as co-curator of the 2015 ‘Strokes of Genius: Women Artists of New England’ exhibition at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, will delve into the lives and works of influential artists Jane Peterson, Marguerite Pearson, Emma Fordyce McRae, and others. Through her engaging slide presentation, Curtis will highlight how color, design, and subject matter helped establish these women as experts in their field despite facing immense challenges in the male-dominated art world of their time.

​Admission is free; reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-gallery-lecture-tickets-856385882227?aff=oddtdtcreator.

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10 at Mandarin Oriental

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Muddy River Cleanup set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit https://www.emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.

Fenway CDC Annual Meeting Set for April 25 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC’s 51st annual meeting will take place on Thursday, April 25, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at the Linda K Paresky Conference Center at Simmons University 300 The Fenway.

​At this time, Fenway CDC will recognize its accomplishments, as well as bestow its annual Community Service awards. Steven Farrell, the group’s new executive director, will also discuss his vision for the future.

​R.S.V.P. to www.eventbrite.com/e/fenway-cdc-51st-annual-meeting-tickets-847110800207