Exclusive Solar Eclipse Watch Party At the Rooftop at the Revere Hotel

Special to the Sun

The Rooftop at The Revere Hotel is set to host a unique Solar Eclipse watch party on Monday, April 8, from noon to 5 p.m. Guests are invited to join the Revere team for an unforgettable experience, featuring eclipse-themed drinks, delectable cuisine, and complimentary eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for the event are priced at $5 per person.

The event offers an exclusive opportunity to witness the solar eclipse from the breathtaking rooftop venue, weather permitting. Eclipse-themed drinks, including Blue Moon beer and the Eclipse Elixir cocktail, will be available for purchase, along with a selection of delicious cuisine.

The Revere Hotel, located at 200 Stuart Street in Boston, is a downtown refuge known for its adventurous and curious spirit. The hotel offers boutique rooms and suites with stunning views of the city skyline and the Back Bay neighborhood. Guests can enjoy authentic New England cuisine at Rebel’s Guild and explore the vibrant Theater District and South End, all within walking distance.

For more information about the Solar Eclipse watch party or to make a reservation, please visit www.reverehotel.com or contact (617) 482-1800.