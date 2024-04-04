Party in the Park Luncheon Set for May 15

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy announces that the 20th Anniversary of Party in the Park, the city’s beloved annual luncheon to raise awareness and funds for the Emerald Necklace parks, will take place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Franklin Park. All proceeds from the fundraiser support the 1,100-acre park system that serves as a backyard for residents and a destination for more than one million park users each year. The Conservancy stewards the Emerald Necklace through advocacy, maintenance and restoration, education, access improvements, public programs and the promotion of park stewardship through youth education and volunteer programs.

Party in the Park will feature the presentation of the Liff Spirit Award to former Massachusetts House of Representative Byron Rushing and activist and community organizer Frieda Garcia. Over the decades, their extensive work organizing communities, speaking up for those in need, and advocating for racial justice make them exemplars of public and civic service. The award is named in honor of the late Boston Parks Commissioner Justine Mee Liff, who served from 1996 until her passing in 2002. Party in the Park benefits the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and continues Liff’s legacy of bringing people together to support and champion these vital urban green spaces.

Founded in 2003, Party in the Park attracts the area’s most generous greenspace supporters and civic leaders for a stylish tented luncheon in the Emerald Necklace. Guests don their finest millinery at this “must-attend” fundraiser to herald the coming of spring to Boston. For the upcoming fundraiser, table sponsorships and tickets are now available.

“This will be the 20th Anniversary of Party in the Park, marking a milestone year. We’re looking forward to welcoming public park supporters to help raise funds for the vital work the Emerald Necklace Conservancy does to maintain Boston’s largest park system,” shared Alex Ablon, Caroline Balz, Gabi Crimaldi and Georgia Lee, Co-Chairs of the 2024 Party in the Park.

“Party in the Park is our signature fundraising event which funds essential tree care and capital projects in 1,100 acres of parks,” noted Karen Mauney-Brodek, President of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. “It also supports our education programs, free public programming, resources for park users, advocacy efforts and special initiatives. We are extremely proud of the work the Conservancy has done for the past 25 years to steward and improve the Emerald Necklace, connecting all Bostonians and visitors alike over a dozen neighborhoods stretching from Dorchester to the Back Bay, and to be honouring Byron Rushing and Frieda Garcia with the Liff Spirit Award this year.”

For more information and tickets, visit www.emeraldnecklace.org/party-in-the-park.