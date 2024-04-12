Traffic Advisory for 2024 Boston Marathon: Patriot’s Day Activities

Special to the Sun

Marathon Weekend 2024, B.A.A. 5K Invitational Mile,

Patriots Day Parade

Saturday, April 13, 2024 to Monday, April 15, 2024

The Marathon Weekend Events this year will have two main races on the Saturday before the running of the 2024 Boston Marathon.

In addition to the events being hosted by the Boston Athletic Association, the City of Boston will be hosting Boston One Day on April 15, 2024, and the Patriots’ Day Parade on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Parking restrictions will be in place for all of these events. Please plan accordingly and follow all posted signage.

People attending events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit.

Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online.

2024 B.A.A. 5K, Saturday, April 13, 2024

B.A.A. 5K route begins on Charles Street heading southerly to Boylston Street, west on Boylston Street, north on Arlington Street, west on Commonwealth Avenue Outbound using the underpass at Massachusetts Avenue, south on Charlesgate West, east onto Commonwealth Avenue Inbound using the underpass at Massachusetts Avenue, south on Hereford Street, east on Boylston Street, north on Charles Street. The starting time is 8:00 AM and organizers expect 6500 participants.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

• Formation: Charles Street between Beacon Street and Boylston Street

• Charles Street-from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

• Arlington Street from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

• Commonwealth Avenue Outbound from Arlington Street to Charlesgate West

• Charlesgate West from Commonwealth Avenue Outbound to Commonwealth Avenue Inbound

• Commonwealth Avenue Inbound from Charlesgate West to Hereford Street

• Hereford Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

• Boylston Street from Dalton Street to Charles Street

2024 B.A.A. Invitational Mile, Saturday, April 13, 2024

The Invitational Mile begins on Boylston Street near Exeter Street, turning left onto Dartmouth Street, turning left onto Newbury Street, turning left onto Boylston Street, ending at the Boston Marathon Finish Line and the route will need to be posted with No Stopping signs in the areas that will not already be posted because of the Boston Marathon. The start time is 10:30 AM.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

• Formation: Boylston Street near Exeter Street

• Boylston Street, From Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

• Dartmouth Street, From Boylston Street to Newbury Street

• Newbury Street, From Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

• Exeter Street, From Newbury to Boylston Street

City of Boston Patriots’ Day Parade – Monday, April 15, 2024

The Patriots’ Day Parade begins with a ceremony at City Hall Plaza and the parade will kick off about 9:15 AM. The parade route is Court Street, Cambridge Street, Tremont Street, Winter Street, Washington Street, State Street, Congress Street, and Hanover Street ending at the Paul Revere Mall. Organizers expect 500 attendees.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

• Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side), State Street to Hanover Street

• Hanover Street (both sides), Congress Street to Commercial Street

• State Street (both sides), Congress Street to Washington Street

• Tremont Street (both sides), Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

• Washington Street (both sides), Winter Street to State Street

• Winter Street (both sides), Tremont Street to Washington Street

2024 BAA Marathon

Various parking restrictions will be in place to support the running of the 128th Boston Marathon.

“No Stopping April 8-18”

• Exeter Street (east side) Boylston Street to Blagden Street

• Blagden Street (south side, opposite side of library), from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

• Blagden Street (north side, library side), BPL Driveway to Exeter Street

• Boylston Street (both sides), Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

• Boylston Street from Dartmouth Street

• Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

“No Stopping April 10-16”

• Exeter Street (west side). Alley 441 to Boylston Street

“No Stopping Friday,

Saturday & Monday”

• Beacon Street (south side, Boston Common side), Charles Street to Joy Street

• Boylston Street (both sides), Dalton Street to Dartmouth Street, unless otherwise posted

• Dartmouth Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Exeter Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue, unless otherwise posted.

“No Stopping Thursday to Monday”

• Clarendon Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Stuart Street

“No Stopping

Saturday to Monday”

• Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

• Berkeley Street (both sides), Stuart Street to Newbury Street

• Boylston Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Charles Street, unless otherwise posted

• Cambridge Street (both sides), Court Street to Sudbury Street

• Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

• Saint James Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

• Stuart Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

“No Stopping

Sunday & Monday”

• Clarendon Street (both sides), Public Alley 436 to Newbury Street

• Newbury Street (both sides) for Media Vehicles, #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

“No Stopping Saturday 12:01AM through 3PM”

• Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

“No Stopping Monday”

• Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Isabella Street

• Beacon Street, Brighton (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

• Beacon Street, Back Bay (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street

• Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

• Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

• Boylston Street (both sides), Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

• Cambria Street (both sides), Boylston Street to the loading dock of the Hynes Center

• Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street

• Chestnut Hill Ave. (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

• Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

• Cleveland Circle (both sides), (Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

• Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

• Commonwealth Avenue (south, inbound, side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80’ east of Hereford Street, the section of roadway between the entrance to the Massachusetts Avenue underpass and Massachusetts Avenue does not need to be posted.

• Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

• Dartmouth Street (both sides), Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

• Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

• East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

• Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

• Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

• Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

• Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

• Hanover Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Congress Street to Commercial Street

• Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street

• Nassau Street (for Tufts Medical), Both sides, from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

• Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue excluding the section already posted from #29 to #69 Newbury also over post any other signs on Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

• Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

• Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street

• Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

• Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

• St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

• Washington Street (for Tufts Medical), Both sides, from Oak Street to Nassau Street

• East side (even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

• Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

• Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side) for Patriot’s Day Parade, State Street to Hanover Street

• Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

• Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street

• Huntington Avenue (northwest side, odd side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

• New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

• Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

• State Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Congress Street to Washington Street

• Tremont Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

• Washington Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Winter Street to State Street

• Winter Street (both sides) for Patriot’s Day Parade, Tremont Street to Washington Street

“Family Meeting Area”

• Clarendon Street

• Saint James Avenue

• Stuart Street

“No Stopping

BAA Vehicles Only”

• Trinity Place (west side, hotel side), St. James Avenue to Stuart Street