News Brief

Gibson House Museum Benefit Set for April 18 at St. Botolph Club

The Friends of the Gibson House Museum invite you to its annual museum benefit, “The Sporting Life,” on Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.at the St. Botolph Club at 199 Commonwealth Ave.

This fun and festive party will offer a nod to the Gibsons and other 19th-early 20th century families who spent much of their leisure time enjoying outdoor activities. The event will honor Community Boating, the oldest public sailing organization in the country, for its mission of breaking down the physical, social, and financial hurdles that sailing frequently presents and providing opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to experience the joys of being on the water.

All proceeds will support the preservation and operation of the Gibson House Museum. Tickets are $150 and may be purchased via the link above, or by sending a check with the names of your guests to: the Gibson House Museum, 137 Beacon St., Boston, MA 02116.

This year’s Benefit features some fabulous raffle items, including tickets to the theater, restaurant gift certificates, a Community Boating membership, a pickleball set, and vintage treasures. You do not need to be present to win. More details, as well as a link to purchase raffle tickets, can be found at

https://www.thegibsonhouse.org/museum-benefit.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold April Events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on April 21, and 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more info.

Spring Clean-Up of Peters Park Set for April 20

Come out and join the Friends of Peters Park for an early spring clean-up on Saturday, April 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Peters Park.

Water, coffee, tools, and camaraderie will be provided by the Friends of Peters Park. Join in by raking up leaves and helping prepare the beds for flower planting in May.

Muddy River Cleanup Set for April 20

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy will be holding its 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup on Saturday, April 20.

​The Cleanup is a part of the Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup, which takes place throughout the Charles River Watershed, and it builds on a national effort as part of American Rivers’ National River Cleanup.

​Visit emeraldnecklace.org/volunteer/muddy-river-cleanup-2024/ to register and for more information on the Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 16th annual Muddy River Cleanup.

Charles River Cleanup Set to Return April 19-20

Join the Esplanade Association for the 25th annual Charles River Cleanup – one of the largest Earth Day cleanups in the nation – on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20.

Registration is now open for individual and corporate/large groups; sign up for one or both days online at https://esplanade.org/cleanup/.

Info Meeting on Charlesgate Farmers Market Set for April 24

In anticipation of the Charlesgate Farmers Market opening on Sunday, June 23, an informational community meeting about the market will take place on Wednesday, April 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 400 Commonwealth Ave.

​The market will be held under the Bowker Overpass on Commonwealth Avenue, between Charlesgate East and West, to raise awareness about the Muddy River, and to bring together the Back Bay, Fenway, and Kenmore neighborhoods for a lively weekly event.

The Charlesgate Farmers Market will host over a dozen local vendors, including Dick’s Market Garden, Inc., Top Shelf Cookies, and Captain Marden’s Seafoods. Visitors can also enjoy local music and art from talented artists in the community. The market will be open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, through mid-October.

For more information about The Muddy Water Initiative and the Charlesgate Farmers Market, visit www.muddywaterinitiative.org/charlesgatefarmersmarket.

NABB’s Green Committee Presents: “The Flood Next Time”

On Monday, April 29th at 6pm, Emily Norton, Executive Director of the Charles River Watershed Association will discuss on Zoom with a Q & A about preventing extreme weather flooding in the Back Bay and eliminating stormwater pollution in the Charles River.

For more information and to register for the event contact: [email protected].

World Book Day Pop-Up Event Planned for April 23

In celebration of World Book Day, come out and grab free books as the South End Branch Library staff hosts another pop-up event in the South End Library Park on Tuesday, April 23, from 1 to 5p.m. at 685 Tremont St.

Find out the winner from the Book Madness Tournament at this time.

​For more information, email [email protected].

Author Talk with Douglas Bauer Set for April 24

An author talk with Douglas Bauer will take place on Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m. at BCYF Blackstone, located at 50 West Brookline St., on the third floor.

During this talk by the award -inning Boston author of fiction and non-fiction and professor of writing at Bennington College, Bauer will discuss his recent book, ‘The Beckoning World,’ a novel set in the early 20th century featuring a coal miner whose baseball talent unexpectedly changes his life in wonderful and complicated ways.

Sponsored by the Friends of the South End L and BCYF, the event will be held in person and virtually. To join virtually, email [email protected] and you will receive the Zoom info. FOSEL subscribers will receive the Zoom link in the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

Fenway CDC Annual Meeting Set for April 25 at Simmons University

Fenway CDC’s 51st annual meeting will take place on Thursday, April 25, from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at the Linda K Paresky Conference Center at Simmons University 300 The Fenway.

​At this time, Fenway CDC will recognize its accomplishments, as well as bestow its annual Community Service awards. Steven Farrell, the group’s new executive director, will also discuss his vision for the future.

​R.S.V.P. to eventbrite.com/e/fenway-cdc-51st-annual-meeting-tickets-847110800207.

NABB Green Committee to Host Virtual Discussion on Flooding on April 29

The Green Committee of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay presents a virtual program called ‘The Flood Next Time’ on Monday, April 29, at 6 p.m.

At this time, Emily Norton, executive director of the Charles River Watershed Association, will lead the discussion, which includes a Q&A about preventing extreme weather flooding in the Back Bay and eliminating stormwater pollution in the Charles River.

For more information and to register for this event, contact [email protected].

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Duckling Day Returns Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12

Join the Friends of the Public Garden on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 12, for the return of Duckling Day – an annual celebration of the children’s classic book ‘Make Way for Ducklings ‘by Robert McCloskey.

Duckling Day is a family-friendly celebration held each year on Boston Common. Duckling Day features activity booths, lawn games, magic, and live music all at Parkman Bandstand. The event ends with a parade retracing Mrs. Mallard’s steps to the Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Registration for a family of any size is $35 and includes a goody bag for every child and entertaining Duckling activities for the whole family; register online at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Save the Date: Garden Club of the Back Bay’s Twilight Garden Party Set for Tuesday, June 4, at The Newbury Hotel

The Garden Club of the Back Bay will present its annual Twilight Garden Party on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Newbury Hotel at 1 Newbury St.

​The Twilight Garden Party is the Garden Club’s largest source of funds that go directly towards tree care and community outreach while this year’s event also celebrates the Garden Club’s 60th anniversary.

​For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-851099289887?aff=oddtdtcreator.