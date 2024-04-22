Wu, B.A.A. Announce Recipients of the Fastest Bostonian Awards at the 128th Boston Marathon

Special to the Sun

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced the recipients of the second annual awards for the Fastest Bostonians, given to the Boston man, woman, and non-binary runner with the quickest finish times at the 128th Boston Marathon. The awards will be given to Dr. Miles Batty from West Roxbury, an orthopedic surgery resident who finished the race in 2 hours and 25 minutes; Arianna Maida from Jamaica Plain, a Physician Assistant at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who finished the race in 2 hours 48 minutes and 50 seconds; and Nonie Anderson from Brighton, a Boston College Law School student who finished the race in 3 hours 44 minutes and 18 seconds. Mayor Wu and the B.A.A. will celebrate these three runners at a reception in the coming days.

“As Boston welcomes elite runners and visitors from around the globe for the world’s greatest race, we are also proud to celebrate our hometown talent,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thanks to the B.A.A.’s partnership, we’re excited to continue the tradition of honoring our Fastest Bostonians. Congratulations to Miles, Arianna, and Nonie, who exemplify the best of Boston and contribute to our city everyday. Their determination and commitment to excellence is inspiring to all.”

“It’s been another fantastic day in Boston, with the city’s local runners setting the pace and doing us all proud,” said Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the B.A.A. “Boston is known as the City of Champions and today is no exception. Congratulations to our top finishers and every participant who we welcomed home on Boylston Street.”

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon. This is the second year that Boston residents with the quickest time crossing the Finish Line will receive a commemorative glass bowl engraved with the phrase “Fastest Bostonian.”

Last year’s inaugural Fastest Bostonian Award went to three Boston runners. Vinny Castronuovo from the South End won for the fastest Boston man, finishing the race in 2:25:56. Shannon Lamarre, a Charlestown resident, was the fastest Boston woman with a time of 2:54:34. The City and the B.A.A. also recognized Danielle Bishop, an Allston resident who was the first Bostonian to participate in the race registered as non-binary.

The reception to honor Boston’s fastest runners will be announced soon.