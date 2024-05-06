News in Briefs

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold Upcoming Events

SoWa First Friday, which is part of Design Week, with artist talks and demos, takes place on May 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. while SoWa Sundays take place on May 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

​Additionally, the SoWa Art Walk takes plan on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10 at Mandarin Oriental

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Gibson House Museum to Offer Free Open House on Saturday, May 11

The Gibson House Museum, located at 137 Beacon St., will offer an Open House in celebration of Preservation Month on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 4:00 p.m.

Select rooms will be open for viewing, and certain items in the collection will be highlighted.

The Open House is free to attend, and no reservations are necessary for guests.

Duckling Day Returns Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12

Join the Friends of the Public Garden on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 12, for the return of Duckling Day – an annual celebration of the children’s classic book ‘Make Way for Ducklings ‘by Robert McCloskey.

Duckling Day is a family-friendly celebration held each year on Boston Common. Duckling Day features activity booths, lawn games, magic, and live music all at Parkman Bandstand. The event ends with a parade retracing Mrs. Mallard’s steps to the Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Registration for a family of any size is $35 and includes a goody bag for every child and entertaining Duckling activities for the whole family; register online at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

Save the date: Garden Club of the Back Bay’s Twilight Garden Party set for Tuesday, June 4,

at The Newbury Hotel

The Garden Club of the Back Bay will present its annual Twilight Garden Party on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Newbury Hotel at 1 Newbury St.

​The Twilight Garden Party is the Garden Club’s largest source of funds that go directly towards tree care and community outreach while this year’s event also celebrates the Garden Club’s 60th anniversary.

​For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-851099289887?aff=oddtdtcreator.