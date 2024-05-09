News In Brief

Schön Family Art Show Coming Mother’s Day Weekend to West Newton

Nancy Schön, the sculptor whose works includes the iconic ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ statue in the Public Garden, will join six other female artists from her kin for a Schön Family Art Show over Mother’s Day Weekend, from Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, at 291 Otis St. in West Newton.

​Besides Nancy, the art show will feature works by two of her daughters, Ellen Schön and Susan Schön, a ceramic artist and a designer, respectively. The art show will also feature four of Nancy’s artist granddaughters, including Jackie Schon, a painter and photographer; Mia Schon, a mosaic muralist; Hannah Schön, a photographer; and Charlie Dov Schön, a mixed media artist. Each artist will display a few pieces from their particular medium at the art show.

​An opening reception for the Schön Family Art Show will take place on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., and gallery hours are on Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, from noon to 5 p.m.

WLP’s Annual Fundraiser and Networking Luncheon Set for May 10 at Mandarin Oriental

Women’s Lunch Place Executive Director Jennifer Hanlon Wigon and M. Lee Pelton, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation, will have a fireside chat at WLP’s annual fundraiser and networking luncheon, eat LUNCH give on Friday, May 10, in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and concludes at 1:15 p.m.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton will address the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women in the community. The event will be held in the Oriental Ballroom at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

This luncheon will include a delicious meal, an opportunity to network with Boston’s best and brightest leaders, and an inside look at the context behind Women’s Lunch Place’s life-changing work from two experts in their fields. There will also be a raffle with local prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraising luncheon will be donated to Women’s Lunch Place.

Tickets cost $200 each and are available online at womenslunchplace.org/elg, along with sponsorships, program advertisements, and opportunities to support the raffle.

Gibson House Museum to Offer Free Open House on Saturday, May 11

The Gibson House Museum, located at 137 Beacon St., will offer an Open House in celebration of Preservation Month on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 4:00 p.m.

Select rooms will be open for viewing, and certain items in the collection will be highlighted.

The Open House is free to attend, and no reservations are necessary for guests.

Duckling Day Returns Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12

Join the Friends of the Public Garden on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 12, for the return of Duckling Day – an annual celebration of the children’s classic book ‘Make Way for Ducklings ‘by Robert McCloskey.

Duckling Day is a family-friendly celebration held each year on Boston Common. Duckling Day features activity booths, lawn games, magic, and live music all at Parkman Bandstand. The event ends with a parade retracing Mrs. Mallard’s steps to the Ducklings sculpture in the Public Garden.

Registration for a family of any size is $35 and includes a goody bag for every child and entertaining Duckling activities for the whole family; register online at https://friendsofthepublicgarden.org/events/ducklingday/.

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold Upcoming Events

SoWa Artists Guild presents SoWa Sundays take place on May 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Ellis Neighborhood Association to Hold Annual Fundraiser on June 4 at Cosmica

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is celebratingits 60th anniversary with a fundraiser and cocktail celebration on Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Cosmica, located at 40 Berkeley St.

This event, ‘Celebrating the Neighborhood,’ will feature a silent auction, vintage wine raffle, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks in Cosmica’s outdoor/indoor restaurant, as well as an opportunity for neighbors in the Ellis area to meet and mingle.

Funds raised by the event will support the Ellis Neighborhood Association’s ongoing outreach initiatives including support of Haley House, Melvin H. King South End Academy and Ellis Early Learning.

Tickets are available online at www.ellisneighborhood.org. For more information about sponsorships and opportunities to support the auction, contact [email protected].

Save the Date: Garden Club of the Back Bay’s Twilight Garden Party Set for Tuesday, June 4, at the Newbury Hotel

The Garden Club of the Back Bay will present its annual Twilight Garden Party on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Newbury Hotel at 1 Newbury St.

​The Twilight Garden Party is the Garden Club’s largest source of funds that go directly towards tree care and community outreach while this year’s event also celebrates the Garden Club’s 60th anniversary.

​For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-851099289887?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Fenway Porchfest Returns Saturday, June 15

The fifth annual Fenway Porchfest, a collaboration between the Fenway Community Center and the Fenway Community Development Corporation, takes place on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

This free festival, that transforms outdoor spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages, will feature musicians from across Fenway and beyond at locations .

Interested in volunteering (and getting free lunch and a T-shirt!)? Register at https://www.fenwayporchfest.org/signup/help/?