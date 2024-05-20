Eagerly Awaited Folio Bistro Set To Open At Athenaeum

As the last phase of the extensive renovation and expansion of the Boston Athenaeum, its eagerly awaited street-level bistro , Folio, will open on Tuesday, June 25.

“Folio will serve as a welcoming extension of the Boston Athenaeum,” said Leah Rosovsky, the Athenaeum’s Stanford Calderwood Director, in a statement. “Our goal is for it to become a favorite spot for our members, a social hub for the Beacon Hill neighborhood, and a gathering place for everyone. There will be delicious food and great drinks served in a historic and beautiful environment.”

The future home of Folio, the Boston Athenaeum’s new cafe coming to 14A Beacon St.

Located on the ground floor of the Athenaeum, with a street entrance at 14A Beacon St., Folio will span 1,180 square feet, with seating for 45. The restaurant is modeled after a European bistro, where Chef de Cuisine Peter Laspia will offer European-inspired fare. The menu will be complemented by a wide selection of wines, as well as an array of craft cocktails, including the Athenaeum’s signature ‘Athena’s Ambrosia.’

Folio is a joint venture between the Athenaeum and The Catered Affair – a longstanding Rockland-based catering company that operates other restaurants in the Map Room at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library; ICA (Institute of Contemporary Art) in the Seaport; and at the Harvard Art Museums.

In anticipation of Folio’s launch, Ken-Barrett-Sweet, vice president of catering at The Catered Affair, said in a statement: “With the launch of Folio, we are creating a unique dining experience and journey. Our vision is to establish a vibrant hub of community enrichment where every carefully curated dish catalyzes deeper connections within our neighborhood. We believe that Folio will become a cherished gathering place, enhancing the fabric of our community.”

Likewise, Alex Marconi, CEO of The Catered Affair, stated: “We are ecstatic to join the Beacon Hill community, where Folio Bistro goes beyond mere dining. In partnership with Boston Athenaeum, we hope Folio becomes a visitor and community gathering hub while enjoying thoughtfully prepared food and beverage.”

Folio’s hours of operation will be Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Friday and Saturday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on Folio and full menu details visit www.thecateredaffair.com/folio/ and follow along on Instagram.