‘Eat Lunch Give’ Fundraiser Raises $350,000 for Women’s Lunch Place

Courtesy of Women’s Lunch Place

On Friday, May 10, supporters of Women’s Lunch Place joined together for the annual ‘eat LUNCH give’ fundraiser. Thanks to the incredible support from the WLP community, over $350,000 was raised to aid vulnerable women facing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

Held at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, the event featured a fireside chat between Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, Executive Director of WLP, and M. Lee Pelton, President & CEO of the Boston Foundation. The conversation was moderated by GBH’s Paris Alston.

Hanlon Wigon and Pelton addressed the pressing issues of the housing crisis in Boston, including the shortage of affordable units and the critical need for safe, gender-specific housing for women. The conversation was followed by a moving video featuring testimonials from WLP guests.

WLP extends its deepest appreciation to everyone who took part in this event, including volunteers, donors, sponsors, and attendees. Their involvement will be instrumental in amplifying the voices of women within WLP’s organization and beyond. For more information on Women’s Lunch Place, visit womenslunchplace.org