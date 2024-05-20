News in Briefs

SoWa Artists Guild to Hold Upcoming Events

SoWa Artists Guild presents SoWa Sundays take place on May 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Ellis Neighborhood Association to hold annual fundraiser on June 4 at Cosmica

The Ellis South End Neighborhood Association is celebratingits 60th anniversary with a fundraiser and cocktail celebration on Tuesday, June 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Cosmica, located at 40 Berkeley St.

This event, ‘Celebrating the Neighborhood,’ will feature a silent auction, vintage wine raffle, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks in Cosmica’s outdoor/indoor restaurant, as well as an opportunity for neighbors in the Ellis area to meet and mingle.

Funds raised by the event will support the Ellis Neighborhood Association’s ongoing outreach initiatives including support of Haley House, Melvin H. King South End Academy and Ellis Early Learning.

Tickets are available online at www.ellisneighborhood.org. For more information about sponsorships and opportunities to support the auction, contact [email protected].

Save the date: Garden Club of the Back Bay’s Twilight Garden Party set for Tuesday, June 4, at The Newbury Hotel

The Garden Club of the Back Bay will present its annual Twilight Garden Party on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at The Newbury Hotel at 1 Newbury St.

​The Twilight Garden Party is the Garden Club’s largest source of funds that go directly towards tree care and community outreach while this year’s event also celebrates the Garden Club’s 60th anniversary.

​For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-garden-party-tickets-851099289887?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Fenway Porchfest returns Saturday, June 15

The fifth annual Fenway Porchfest, a collaboration between the Fenway Community Center and the Fenway Community Development Corporation, takes place on Saturday, June 15, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

This free festival, that transforms outdoor spaces throughout the neighborhood into impromptu concert stages, will feature musicians from across Fenway and beyond at locations .

Interested in volunteering (and getting free lunch and a T-shirt!)? Register at https://www.fenwayporchfest.org/signup/help/?.