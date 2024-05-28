City To Start Work on Boylston Street Bike Lane In Coming Weeks

As part of 10 new miles of bike lanes the city intends to create over the next year, construction is expected to start soon on a one-way, separated bike lane on Boylston Street between Arlington Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

​“Today, people biking on Boylston Street contend with a busy street lacking a dedicated bike lane,” reads the webpage for the Boston Transpiration Department’s Boylston Street Better Bike And Bus Lane project. “There is also frequent double parking and commercial loading. As a result, several blocks of Boylston Street are high-crash corridors for bicyclists.”

​Besides the Boylston Street bike lane, this project will also create a new bus lane from Ring Road to Arlington Street, which, according to the city, will “help improve reliability for MBTA routes 9, 10, 39, 55, and 5…while maintaining general travel lanes for vehicle traffic, including tour buses.”

​Construction is expected to commence work on the project in the coming weeks, and crews will notify abutters of the work via flyers and posted signs prior to work starting.

Following the completion of the project, construction crews will rebuild the sidewalk on the north side of Boylston Street between Dartmouth and Clarendon streets.

This project aligns with the city’s goal of expanding its bike network so that half of residents will be within a three-minute walk from ‘a safe and connected bike route.’

Readers with questions and concerns related to the proposed project are encouraged to attend the city’s virtual Back Bay Mobility Projects Office Hours on Wednesdays, May 29, June 5 and June 26; and July 10.

For more information, visit the webpage for the BTD’s Boylston Street Better Bike And Bus Lane project at https://www.boston.gov/departments/transportation/boylston-street-better-bike-and-bus-lane-back-bay.