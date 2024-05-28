Enjoy the Weekend Safely

With predictions for a record travel weekend, we urge our readers to ensure that whatever our celebratory activities may be, we do so safely, both for ourselves and for our loved ones.

If friends or family members are showing clear signs of intoxication, we should not hesitate to take their keys, whether from a car or a boat, to prevent a tragedy from occurring.

None of us wants to be included, even indirectly, among the inevitable grim statistics that we will read about on Tuesday morning. It is up to all of us to ensure that we and our loved ones celebrate the holiday weekend in a fun — but safe — manner.