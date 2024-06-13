NeighborHealth Unites Community for Health and Fitness at Annual 5K Event

Special to the Sun

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Let’s Get Movin’ program, in partnership with the New Balance Foundation, hosted its annual 5K for Fitness event on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, at East Boston’s Memorial Park. The event – the first to take place under the health center’s new name – brought together more than 700 people, including over 570 runners, to celebrate and promote healthy living through physical activity and nutrition education.

“I love seeing our community come together to celebrate fitness, physical activity and healthy eating at the Let’s Get Movin’ 5K,” said NeighborHealth President and CEO Greg Wilmot. “Staying healthy is more than not feeling sick, it’s about feeling well, and I can’t think of a better example of an event that keeps our community connected and supported in living a full and flourishing life.”

The race day schedule included “day of” registration followed by a warmup led by the Let’s Get Movin’ team with refreshments and live music following the event.

The first 200 registrants received free t-shirts, and all finishers were awarded medals. The top finishers in each age category were also recognized with special awards concluding the event. More than a dozen community organizations joined the festivities to share resources.