News in Brief

Walking tours of Public Garden resume

The Friends of the Public Garden is once again offering free walking tours of the Public Garden every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. Attendees should meet by the Make Way for Ducklings statue in the park.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold June events

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its SoWa Sundays on June 23, and 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will be held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit sowaartists.com, facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market kicks off Sunday, June 23

The Muddy Water Initiative will host its Charlesgate Farmers Market every Sunday between June 23 and Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West. (Berklee students will be performing at the opening event on June 23.)

Some of the 30 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Madden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch for fresh fish; Too Shelf Cookies for their renowned cookies; Azuluna Foods for meat, chicken and eggs; and prepared and cooked foods from Samosa Man and Dumpling Daughters.

Summer jazz concerts at South End Library Park

The Boston Public Library and Friends of the South End Library present

Jazz and Blues with Pat Loomis and Friends on Wednesdays, July 17 and 31; Aug. 14 and 28; Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at South End Library Park.