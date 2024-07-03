Gov. Healey appoints Pamela Everhart to Massport Board

Special to the Sun

Governor Maura Healey announced the appointment of Pamela Everhart to serve on the Massport Board of Directors. Everhart currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Regional Public Affairs, Inclusion, and Impact at Fidelity Investments.

“Pamela Everhart is a highly respected business and community leader who understands the essential role that Massport plays in Massachusetts’ economy,” said Governor Healey. “I’m proud to appoint her to this role and know that she will do important work alongside the rest of the board. We’re grateful to Laura Sen for her service on the Board and wish her the best going forward.”

“From the airports to our seaports, it’s important for us to have steady leaders to steer the ship forward on the Massport,” said Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “I am thrilled to see Pamela Everhart take on this new role.”

“I am honored to have been selected for this position and look forward to working with the Massport Board in continuing the great work that benefits Massachusetts,” said Everhart. “At Fidelity, my team and I focus every day on making a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work on behalf of our customers and associates. I am committed to bringing this same passion and relevant experience to the new role.”

Pamela Everhart is the head of Regional Public Affairs, Inclusion and Impact at Fidelity Investments, where she has worked for 30 years. In this role, she oversees the firm’s state and local government relationships, is responsible for the Global D&I strategy and community relations and corporate affairs activities at its Boston headquarters and across Fidelity’s regions in the U.S., India and Ireland. Prior to joining Fidelity, she was an associate with Ropes & Gray LLP and practiced as a CPA and senior tax manager with Ernst & Young.

Everhart received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Harvard Law School.

She is active with several community service organizations and sits on several not-for-profit boards. She is one of the 19 Massachusetts Black and Brown executives who launched the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund to help drive transformative social changes to address systemic racism and racial inequity. Last year, Everhart was appointed to serve on Governor Healey’s Advisory Council on Black Empowerment to advise on issues related to the economic prosperity and wellbeing of Massachusetts’ Black community.

Everhart will be filling the position currently held by Laura Sen, whose term expires on June 30, 2024.