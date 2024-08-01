Suffolk 8th District state rep hopeful, Lisa Jeanne Graf, holds disability-rights rally on Comm Ave Mall

Courtesy of Lisa Jeanne Graf

Lisa Jeanne Graf, a candidate for Suffolk 8th District state representative and longtime Fenway resident, held a disability-rights rally on Saturday, July 27, on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

​Human-rights advocates, including Graf, along with Krista Cormier, Finn Gardiner, Sam Gordan, Ky Kennedy, and Atty. Colbe Mazzarella, spoke at that time on the need of the legislature to ensure equal rights to disabled people and equal protections against physical harm by passing Bill H.180 ‘An Act regarding the use of aversive therapy,’ which, among other provisions, would prohibit “any program, agency, or facility funded, operated, licensed, or approved by any agency or subdivision of the Commonwealth shall administer or cause to be administered to any person with a physical, intellectual, or developmental disability any procedure which causes obvious signs of physical pain, including, but not limited to, hitting, pinching, and electric shock for the purposes of changing the behavior of the person.”

Learn more about Lisa Jeanne Graf and her campaign at LisaJeanneGraf.com.