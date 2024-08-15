Metallica’s Foundation Donates to Women’s Lunch Place and Two other Nonprofits

Special to Sun

Following two Metallica shows at Gillette Stadium, the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation donated a total of $100,000 to three local nonprofits––Greater Boston Food Bank, Support+Feed, and Women’s Lunch Place.

The foundation’s gift comes at a moment when housing, mental health, and food insecurity crises are converging in Greater Boston. Women’s Lunch Place reports that more women than ever before have been seeking their services at 67 Newbury St.

WLP’s Healthy Meals program served 139,003 healthy meals in the past year, a record for the organization and a 24-percent increase from the record set a year prior. The daytime shelter’s housing, healthcare, addiction recovery, and legal services programming are also seeing marked increases.

“With this gift, All Within My Hands is helping us strike a powerful chord of hope and resilience in the lives of so many,” Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, executive director of Women’s Lunch Place, said in a press release. “The foundation’s funding will fuel our mission to provide a safe environment, nutrition, essential survival needs, healthcare, and housing support to women in need. We thank them for standing with us at a critical time.”

All Within My Hands has built a legacy through generous giving to grassroots organizations.

“On each tour stop Metallica makes, we have the honor of being able to give back,” Renee Richardson, director of Ppilanthropy at All Within My Hands, said in a press release. “It is a privilege to learn about the organizations that are doing critical work for the local community. Women’s Lunch Place provides a safe, clean, dignified meeting place for women who need somewhere to go when experiencing their toughest times. It goes beyond feeding those who might be hungry; the clients are provided every bit of support to get them through the day and to a better place.”

For more information visit womenslunchplace.org and allwithinmyhands.org.