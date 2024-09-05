Rep. Livingstone Cruises to Easy Victory in Primary

By Dan Murphy

In the Sept. 3 primary race, incumbent Suffolk 8th District Rep. Jay Livingstone cruised to an easy victory in a three-way race.

​According to the city’s unofficial election results, Rep. Livingstone, who has served in House since 2013 and currently chairs the Joint Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities, garnered nearly 83 percent of the ballot, or 2,478 ballots cast, while Lisa Jeanne Graf, a political newcomer and longtime Fenway resident, trailed with nearly 15 percent of the ballot, or 449 votes cast. A third candidate, Kelechi Linardon, came in third in the race, with 2.2 percent of the ballot, or 66 votes cast.

​“I’m humbled and honored to be able to continue to serve the 8th Suffolk District and, I’m so appreciative of the outpouring of support from so many people in every neighborhood of the district,” Rep. Livingstone told this reporter the day after the election. “I’m looking forward to refocusing on legislative work and working to complete more of the items that were outstanding at the end of the formal sessions.”

​Incumbent Suffolk 1st District Sen. Nick Collins garnered around 78 percent of the ballot, or 10,192 votes cast, while his rival, Juwan Khiry Skeens, received just over 21 percent of the vote, or 2,737 of the ballots cast.

​In the race for Clerk of Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County, Allison Cartwright, an attorney and political newcomer, garnered nearly 60 percent of the vote, or 30,358 ballots cast, to beat City Councilor at-Large Erin Murphy, who trailed with just over 40 percent of the ballot, or 20,500 votes cast, according to the city’s unofficial election results.