Friends to unveil newly restored Child Fountain at September 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Friends of the Public Garden will unveil the newly restored Child Fountain in the Public Garden at a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m., at the park’s Arlington Street Gate.

Courtesy of the Friends of the Public Garden

The newly restored Child Fountain in the Public Garden is seen ahead

of its Sept. 17 ribbon-cutting.

Following the conclusion of this approximately year-long project – one of three major initiatives undertaken for the Friends’ 50th anniversary in 2021 – the area around the “Boy and Bird” by Bashka Paeff and “Small Child” by Mary E. Moore sculptures will again be accessible to the public. Key upgrades the area include the installation of new water-circulation systems, which will allow the fountains to flow again in a sustainable manner. A leveled plaza and a shallower basin also now surround each fountain, along with redesigned granite surrounds. New benches and lighting have also been added to the area.