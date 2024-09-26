Brace yourself for Boston’s hauntingly immersive ‘Wicked Haunt Fest’

Special to the Sun

Get ready to experience Halloween like never before in Boston, as the inaugural Wicked Haunt Fest makes its highly anticipated debut this fall in Charlestown’s Hood Park. Running from September 29 through November 3,, the immersive Halloween experience by the same team behind Urban Wild and Tradesman will transport visitors into a world of spooky delights, featuring cinema-caliber haunts, spirited fall activities, and captivating family-friendly seasonal entertainment.

“With a variety of state-of-the-art theatrical elements, Wicked Haunt Fest is going to impress even the most discerning Halloween enthusiasts. From intricate set designs and professional scare actors to state-of-the-art animatronics and immersive lighting, every aspect of the spirited experiences have been crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail,” said the festival’s creative director, Carl Rugato. “Visitors can expect to be transported to a fully realized festive world. Wicked Haunt Fest is poised to redefine what a Halloween event can be.”

The festival’s centerpiece will be three Hollywood-caliber haunted experiences, each with its own distinct storyline and theme. Each haunt will feature detailed pre-entry facades setting the scene before visitors step inside the walk-through enclosures, filled with 16-foot towering animatronics, atmospheric scare actors, and terrifying scares. Visitors can brave the “Harvest Awakening,” where the once thriving farm has become a nightmarish place where tainted pumpkins, emitting an eerie glow, come to life with malevolent intent. Explore the cursed tomb of “Rise of Annkh,” where a team of archaeologists have unleashed the vengeful Pharaoh and his mummified servants. Or venture “Into the Astray,” a shadowy realm where the boundary between the living and supernatural dissolves.

Beyond the haunts, Wicked Haunt Fest will offer a variety of daytime activities and attractions perfect for the whole family. Guests can enjoy an Oktoberfest-style beer garden, two themed walk-up bars inspired by prehistoric creatures and classic movie monsters, a diverse selection of festive seasonal food from some of Boston’s best restaurants, and a variety of vendor booths for shopping.

Non-scare, family-friendly experiences will also be available, including an immersive graveyard walk-through featuring over 150 themed tombstones and a real 1800’s hearse, plus pumpkin painting, face painting, mock trick-or-treating and more. Spanning two-acres, the property will come to life with over 300 skeletons, 20-foot props, suspended décor, lighting, themed music and projection imaging. The festival will provide the perfect backdrop for memorable photo opportunities.

Wicked Haunt Fest is the brainchild of seasoned entertainment producer Carl Rugato, who brings a wealth of expertise to the event as Creative Director. Rugato holds a bachelor’s degree in Technical Theatre and Design from High Point University with an impressive resume, having held leadership roles at Busch Gardens, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, and Feld Entertainment, where he worked on projects like Marvel Universe Live, Age of Heroes, and the Jurassic World Live Stunt Show.

The festival will be open weekdays from 4pm-11pm and weekends from 11am-11pm. Free parking is available on a first come, first serve basis for up to three hours in the Hood Park Garage. Ticket options include General Admission ($25-30), General Admission & Haunt Access ($50-60), or Spectral Speed Fast Passes ($70-90) which allows guests to skip the line and head right to the scare. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tickets.bostonswickedhauntfest.com/bostons-wicked-haunt-fest or follow along on social at @bostonwickedhauntfest on Instagram and TikTok.

The fun is not over after Halloween as the group will introduce a special ‘Winter Fest’ experience in Hood Park at the end of November.