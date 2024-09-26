News in Brief

Jazz Square Dedication, Mass Ave Coalition’s Community Fest both set for Sept. 28

The official Jazz Square Dedication is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the intersection of Columbus and Massachusetts avenues (in front of Cacao, a coffee shop located at 570 Columbus Ave.). Musicians from the New England Conservancy will be on hand to perform jazz selections for the occasion, and guest speakers expected at the dedication include Bonnie Johnson from WICN’s Colors of Jazz, City Council President Ruthzee Louijene, District 7 City Councilor Tania Fernades Anderson, and State Rep. John Moran.

This event is part of the two-day Jazz Square Celebration, which includes other events in and around the South End on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28. For more information, visit bostonjazzfoundation.org.

The Mass Ave Coalition’s Community Fest 2024 will follow the Jazz Square Dedication from 1 to 4 p.m. in Chester Square Park, which will include music by Mike Garry Band as part of free community event, which will also feature children’s activities, food, and even an interactive game that will allow participants a chance to win prizes from local businesses.

The coalition comprises Chester Square Neighbors, the Claremont Neighborhood Association, the St. Botolph Neighborhood Association, the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association, and the Hurley Blocks Neighborhood Association. Visit the Mass Ave Coalition’s website at https://massavecoalition.wixstudio.io/home for more information on its Community Fest 2024.

Rep. Livingstone to hold Office Hours

Rep. Jay Livingstone will hold his Back Bay Office Hours on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.; his East Fenway Office Hours on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m. at Caffe Nero at a4 Edgerly Road; and his West Fenway Office Hours on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5 p.m. at the Fenway Community Center, as well as his virtual Office Hours via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

​To receive the link for Rep. Livingstone’s virtual office hours, or to set an alternate time to meet with him, email [email protected].

NABB Homelessness Task Force forum set for Oct. 9 at Copley BPL

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay Homelessness Task Force will sponsor its fifth annual Citywide Public Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Rabb Hall in the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston St.

This year’s educational forum will be moderated by Jenifer McKim, interim investigations editor for WGBH, and include panelists Dr. Howard Koh, professor of public health and director of the Initiative on Health and Homelessness at Harvard SPH; Kenzie Bok, administrator of the Boston Housing Authority; and Joshua Cuddy, director of interagency coordination at EOHLC.

Register online at https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/66e47f5379c37d9f5da6e2fa.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold final September event

SoWa Artists Guild will hold its final SoWa Sunday of the month on Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 450 Harrison Ave.

Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

SoWa Artists Guild to hold October events

SoWa Artists Guild will support Boston Design Day on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with many of the studios at 450 Harrison Ave. open for the event.

​Also, SoWa First Friday will take place on Oct. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m., and SoWa Sundays will be held on all four Sundays in October from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All SoWa Artists Guild events are held at 450 Harrison Ave., and are free and open to the public.

​Visit http://sowaartists.com, http://facebook.com/SoWaArtistsGuild, or https://www.instagram.com/sowaartistsguild/ for more information.

Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13

The Charlesgate Farmers Market continues every Sunday until Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in DCR Charlesgate Park at Commonwealth Avenue between Charlesgate East and West.

Some of the 20 vendors on hand will be Dicks Market Garden for fresh produce; Captain Marden’s Seafood; and Cape Ann Fresh Catch . The new Eastern Standard bakery has joined the market as well, with fresh bread, croissants, and other delectables. Berklee Students will also be performing at the weekly markets.

For more information, email [email protected].

WLP’s annual Spaghetti Dinner returns Oct. 18 to the Fairmont Copley Plaza

Women’s Lunch Place’s annual fall gala, its Spaghetti Dinner, will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel.

WLP will celebrate its donors and partners who have invested in building a healthy community for women experiencing homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

This year’s event will include a dynamic musical performance by local artist Miranda Rae, as well as speeches from Kate Walsh, Secretary of Health and Human Services, Chef/Owner Douglass Williams of MIDA Restaurants, and the Honorable Linda Dorcena-Forry, former State Senator.

To reserve a seat, sponsor the event, or learn more, visit womenslunchplace.org/sd.