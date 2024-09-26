FOSEL author talks resume October 15 with Dawn Tripp

Special to Sun

Friends of the South End Library (FOSEL) welcomes the return of author talks with an expanded reach beyond the South End and Boston to entice our friends and neighbors to experience acclaimed authors, their books, and the conversations they generate.

The first of its fall series will be a stimulating evening connecting with Dawn Tripp, acclaimed author of ‘Jackie,’ a novel meticulously researched with a goal of understanding “some sense of who she might’ve been beyond the woman we think we see. The magnitude and reach of her mind. I wanted to create a portrait of her intellectual life, a holistic understanding of a woman who’s been written into American myth and who took a role in forging that myth, even as she was living it.” See the Globe article here https://www.bostonglobe.com/2024/07/03/arts/dawn-tripp-new-novel-about-jackie-kennedy/

On Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., come enjoy a conversation with Dawn Tripp at the United Church at 485 Columbus Ave., in the Sanctuary, an accessible space. The event will also be available by Zoom for those who are unable to come in person and enjoy the comradery of these events.

This will also be a great time to connect with friends and neighbors! After the talk and Q&A discussion, take advantage of the opportunity to purchase the showcased book(s), enjoy the signing, and appreciate delicious appetizers, wine or soft drinks with other readers from the South End.

Parkside Books, the new neighborhood bookstore at 260 Shawmut Ave, will be on site to sell the books and it will be a good moment to connect with them as well. https://www.parksidebookshop.com/

To join virtually, email [email protected] and you will receive the ZOOM info. FOSEL subscribers will receive the ZOOM link in the Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.