Friends of the Public Garden Child Fountain Restoration Project Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Story and Photos by Marianne Salza

Friends of the Public Garden celebrated the completion of its Child Fountain Restoration Project, including a redesigned landscaping of the botanical garden, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 17 at the iconic Arlington Street entrance.

One of the early 20th century child water fountains restored by the Friends of the Public Garden (shown

above) was recently reopened following renovations.



“We are thrilled that this day has finally arrived,” beamed Liz Vizza, President. “Everyone is welcome here. These parks belong to you. Come. Enjoy. Relax. Drink in the view. All of it is new and beautiful, including the native and tropical plantings at the entrance.”

Shown above, Up close detail on the restored

child fountain at the Arlington Street entrance to the

Boston Public Garden.

Vazza asserted that the Boston Public Garden, Boston Common, and Commonwealth Avenue Mall are necessities to the city, insisting that it is everyone’s responsibility to maintain the parks and pass them along to the next generation in the best possible condition.

“One of the things that is special about the Friends is that we are always focused on the future,” noted Leslie Singleton Adam, Board Chair. “The care over the next ten years is crucial. We are excited about these child fountains, and we want them to look great today; but we really want them to look great in ten years and continue to keep functioning.”

Adam acknowledged supporters and elected officials for their contributions, and expressed her gratitude for the specialized workers involved in the design and construction of the area, which features a replication of the historic pink paving stone.

Shown below, Friends of the Public Garden celebrating the completion of the Child Restoration Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 17.

Beneath the child fountains, created in the early 20th century, an underground vault houses modern plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems. An environmentally sustainable water re-circulation system will conserve resources by recycling the water.

“We want to make Boston feel like home,” explained Ryan Woods, Commissioner, Boston Parks and Recreation. “By creating this welcoming, clean, beautiful space, we foster a sense of ownership and pride that inspires all of us to contribute to the care and upkeep of this cherished space.”

Four benches have been placed around the sculptures, and the ground grade has been raised and leveled to improve accessibility. New lighting has been added to enhance the safety and nighttime beauty of the art.

“This restoration project is more than just restoring these beautiful fountains,” said Woods. “It’s also revitalizing one of the most important entrances to the Public Garden. By making it more welcoming and accessible, we ensure that this oasis in Boston remains a place of beauty and serenity for all.”

On behalf of the Boston City Council, Councilors Sharon Durkan and Ed Flynn also presented the Friends of the Public Garden with certificates of recognition, congratulating them on the completion of the project, and extending their wishes for continued success.