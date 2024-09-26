City holds public meeting to discuss Our Lady’s Guild House proposed redevelopment

The city’s Planning Department held its only public meeting on the proposed redevelopment of the Our Lady’s Guild House in Kenmore Square virtually on Thursday, Sept. 19.

​The proposed project at 20 Charlesgate West, made possible via a partnership between the Fenway CDC (Community Development Corporation) and the city’s Planning Office for Urban Affairs, would entail the complete renovation and modernization of a 140-room lodging house into an 86-unit rental building. The six-story build would comprise include 22 enhanced permanent supportive housing Single Room Occupancy (‘SRO’) apartments, 45 studio apartments, and 19 one-bedroom apartments.

​The redeveloped building would be 100-percent affordable, said Phil Crean, project manager, with five units set aside for long-term tenants. Building amenities would include 24/7 on-site management and security; a fitness center; multiple community rooms; a library; and health and wellness facilities, among others, he said.

​As for a start date for the project, Crean said they still need to apply to the state for funding, and that construction likely start no sooner than the middle of 2026.

​“The Project and neighborhood are extraordinarily well situated because of the Project’s proximity to transportation, medical facilities, shopping, places of worship, recreational facilities, places of employment, and other necessary services for the prospective residents,” according to the city’s project page (https://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/20-charlesgate-west). “This Project is the culmination of years of advocacy on behalf of residents to purchase the building and return it to its original mission of providing affordable housing.”

​The Archdiocese of Boston purchased the property in 1946 at the urging of female parishioners for the purpose of providing affordably priced housing for women in Boston. Following the purchase, Archbishop Richard Cushing created a Massachusetts charity, now known as Our Lady’s Guild House, Inc., to own the property, as well as to fulfill its charitable mission.

​During public testimony at the Sept. 19 virtual meeting, Pam Beale, president of the Kenmore Business Association and co-founder of the Charlesgate Alliance, said “All of us in Kenmore Square are excited about the project. It’s an exciting time for Kenmore Square and this project.”

​Moreover, Beale also offered the project team any assistance she could provide them going forward.

​The city’s public comment period for this proposed redevelopment project closed on Wednesday, Sept. 25.